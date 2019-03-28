She’s back! Kate Beckinsale returned to Instagram on Thursday, March 28, less than one week after she wiped her page clean of all pictures amid her blooming romance with comedian Pete Davidson.

“Back to business,” the Widow actress, 45, captioned a picture of herself from a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times that shows her perfectly poised in a black and white pantsuit. “Also this is not a plant it is a painfully attached tail.”

Though Beckinsale didn’t reveal the reason she deleted all of her photos, she simply responded to one of her two-plus-million followers who addressed her return in the comments section.

“Our star is back again! Thank God! Kate, I would recommend you don’t worry about some sofa critics who climb into your life and try to hurt you,” the fan wrote. “They simply have nowhere to go their (sic) anger. And you are just a gorgeous woman and I would like to wish you happiness in your relationship!”

The U.K. native responded: “That’s not what it was. But thank you for the well wishes. With gratitude xx.”

Beckinsale subtly spoke out about her relationship with Davidson — who is 20 years her junior — during the aforementioned L.A. Times interview. “I’m surprised by the interest,” she told the newspaper in a story published on Wednesday, March 27. “I’ve never been in this position before. [I’ve] never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking and something to get used to.”

The Serendipity actress and the Saturday Night Live star were first linked in January after they were spotted flirting at multiple Golden Globes afterparties. The pair have since stepped out hand in hand together on multiple occasions. Beckinsale and Davidson most recently were seen making out in the backseat of a car in West Hollywood on March 18 after leaving the premiere of The Dirt together.

“Kate is into Pete and he’s exactly her type,” an insider told Us Weekly in February. “She likes young guys who make her laugh.”

Prior to her relationship with Davidson, Beckinsale was famously linked to Michael Sheen (with whom she shares 20-year-old daughter Lily), Matt Rife and Jack Whitehall. She was married to Len Wiseman 2004 to 2016. The Big Time Adolescence actor, meanwhile, had a high-profile four-month engagement to Ariana Grande in 2018.

