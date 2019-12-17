



A berry, merry awkward moment? Duchess Kate was caught shrugging off Prince William’s attempt to put his hand on her shoulder during the A Berry Royal Christmas special, which aired on BBC on Monday, December 16.

William and Kate, both 37, joined British food writer and host Mary Berry for the TV event, which followed the couple and baker preparing a menu for a charity event. Social media users, however, were focused on the duchess seemingly rejecting her husband’s attempt at PDA.

“Great show really lovely couple, did anyone see kate nudge wills hand of her shoulder near the end though ??? #ABerryRoyalChristmas,” one viewer asked.

A second user replied to a viral clip of the moment, writing, “She moved with a quickness 😂.”

“Awkward! Too awkward!! They should have cut it out!” a third person responded.

Other royal enthusiasts, however, didn’t harp on the shrug.

“Our country’s in great hands with Wills and Kate. Kind, level headed people. #ABerryRoyalChristmas,” one person tweeted.

“How lovely is the Duchess of Cambridge. She just oozes kindness, warmth, style & grace,” a second social media user wrote. “Watching her with Mary Berry is making me want to be her friend. I love her & William. They’re Royal but so down to earth. ❤️ #ABerryRoyalChristmas.”

A third person noted, “Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is exquisite. When I watch the Royal Family I feel so immensely proud to be British #ABerryRoyalChristmas.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who wed in April 2011, have refrained from PDA in the in the past to remain professional during public outings. Last month, the twosome made headlines for a rare public moment of affection when William rested his hand on Kate’s back at the Troubadour White City Theater for Shout’s Crisis Volunteer celebration event.

William and Kate are the parents of Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 19 months. During the special, Will revealed that his eldest son had finished his Christmas list.

“George has already written his list for Father Christmas,” the duke said. “He loves his drawing – he’s a very good drawer. We might get him something for drawing. Or football. He is loving his football as well. … I said you can support anyone but Chelsea. So naturally, he supports Chelsea.”

Per tradition, the family of five are set to celebrate the holiday with Queen Elizabeth II in Norfolk, England, at the monarch’s 20,000-acre estate, Sandringham. Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan and their son, Archie, 7 months, previously announced they would not be spending Christmas at Sandringham after two consecutive years at the celebration.