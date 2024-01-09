Katharine McPhee poked fun at criticism of her and her husband David Foster’s relationship in the most “iconic” way possible.

“‘Why’d you marry David Foster …?’” McPhee, 39, captioned a TikTok video on Monday, January 8. In response to the statement, the actress lip-synched to a viral TikTok audio of Kim Kardashian saying, “’Cause it’s iconic. And I love to do iconic s–t.”

Several fans shared their reactions to the funny video in the comments, with one user writing, “Best use of this sound 😂 😂.” Another praised McPhee, writing, “You look absolutely gorgeous. You’re an icon yourself.”

In the clip, McPhee rocked a black leather tube top and matching leather pants. She completed her look with large silver hoop earrings, a pendant necklace and several rings.

Related: Katharine McPhee and David Foster's Relationship Timeline There’s a song in Katharine McPhee’s heart! The American Idol alum and David Foster were friends for years before they were spotted getting cozy in Malibu in May 2017. “When Kat talks about David, her face lights up. She’s really so happy. They’re actually so sweet together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in November […]

McPhee, who rose to fame on shows including American Idol, Smash and Scorpion, first sparked romance rumors with Foster, 74, in May 2017. Us Weekly confirmed the following July that the couple had gotten engaged.

Following their engagement news, McPhee took to X to call out criticism over their 34-year age gap. “Y’all should be worrying more about registering to vote and midterms elections than who’s marrying me,” she tweeted in July 2018. “Thank you for coming to my TED talk.”

Foster, for his part, told Access Hollywood that same month that he and McPhee were feeling “great” and “happy” about their engagement, adding, “And, you know, for some reason, the two of us, one plus one makes four instead of two. So it seems like it’s interesting news to people, so we’re just gonna roll with it.”

The duo went on to tie the knot during an intimate London ceremony in June 2019 and welcomed their son, Rennie, in February 2021. (Foster is also father to daughters Allison, 53, Amy, 50, Sara, 42, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36, whom he welcomed in previous relationships.)

McPhee stood up for her husband again via Instagram in December 2021 after Foster shared a photo of her showing off her post-baby body in a black bikini. “OK the press around my husband’s photo he posted of me is so dumb … so I hope this photo helps lol 🙄,” she captioned another swimsuit pic. “I’m sorry but we are not sorry. And for all of you who can’t deal with it maybe this helps. I’ve struggled with weight my whole 20s and 30[s]. I’ve gone up and down 10 times over. Does that make you feel better? There is nothing wrong with that – most people do.”

Related: Celebrity Couples Who Have Surprisingly Big Age Differences See how big of an age gap these star couples have between them!

McPhee and Foster kicked off 2024 on a musical note by revealing their son is a talented drummer. “❗️ Drumming into the new year ❗️#still2yearsold,” Foster captioned an Instagram video of 2-year-old Rennie impressively playing along to “Rock With You” by Michael Jackson.

“We play together and I jam with him, but I don’t know where he learned,” Foster exclusively told Us on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday, January 7, noting that his son is “not even potty-trained.” He continued: “I swear I’m not a drummer. I have no idea how he learned. So fluid. That’s the real mind-blowing thing.”