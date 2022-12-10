Nothing but love here! Kathy Hilton stunned viewers at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards when she reapplied her lip gloss — during Mariska Hargitay’s speech.

“I adore and I respect Mariska very much, I already reached out to her, DMed her, I want to get her address, I feel terrible,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality, 63, told Extra on Friday, December 9. “I apologize, Mariska, I am really sorry. I look forward to talking to you.”

She continued: “I would never do anything to be rude intentionally and I’m really sorry, it was my first time being back on the stage with some of the girls too [after filming season 12].”

Hilton — along with RHOBH costars Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Minkoff and Sutton Stracke — was tasked with presenting the Best Drama TV Star award at the Tuesday, December 6, ceremony. After the Bravo stars revealed that the 58-year-old Law & Order: SVU star had won, Hargitay delivered an impactful speech about empowerment.

“I love this award so much because of the two words in it,” the Plain Truth actress said on Tuesday’s broadcast. “The first word is people. And that’s people from all origins and all ethnicities and all creeds, and all genders and all identity that make this whole glorious mix of all of us. The second word, and that’s even more important, is choice.”

The NBC star added: “So I just want to celebrate our ability in all of us the willingness in all of us to choose kindness, and compassion and courage and to choose to listen and to learn and to build a bridge between our differences and our divides.”

As Hargitay delivered her poignant remarks, eagle-eyed fans noticed Hilton reaching into her silver handbag to pull out her lip gloss. The I Want to Be a Hilton alum then touched up her makeup — while the camera was still focused on her.

“I actually thought I was going to sneeze, and you don’t want to hear me sneeze, it’s the loudest sneeze,” Hilton told Extra about her intended actions mid-show. “I was looking for a tissue, [but] I didn’t have a tissue or a hanky, so I got nervous and just put some lipstick on. It was during her speech so I thought the camera [would not] be focused on me.”

Hilton was invited to the awards show alongside her RHOBH costars to celebrate their show’s Best Reality Show nomination. RHOBH ultimately lost the trophy to Hulu’s The Kardashians, but the Bravolebrities were also tasked with presenting Hargitay’s category and participating in a Family Feud-style skit with host Kenan Thompson.

“I had a very nice time,” Hilton gushed to Extra about her Tuesday attendance.