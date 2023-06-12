It’s official! Katie Cassidy confirmed her romance with Stephen Huszar after the Hallmark costars sparked dating speculation.

“Welp, cats out of the bag… Happy Monday!” the Arrow alum, 36, captioned an Instagram selfie of the couple on Monday, June 12. In the sweet post, Cassidy and Huszar, 39, were all smiles while on a romantic getaway.

Earlier this month, the actress raised eyebrows when she posted a snap kissing Huszar on the cheek. “❤️😍😘 #PrinceCharming,” Cassidy wrote alongside the Instagram post.

The pair’s romantic connection comes after they met on the set of Hallmark’s upcoming movie A Royal Christmas Crush. The film, which premieres in July, focuses on Ava (Cassidy) as she takes a job at the Royal Ice Hotel and falls in love with a prince (Huszar).

A Royal Christmas Crush marks Cassidy’s Hallmark Channel debut. Huszar, for his part, has appeared in many films for the network, including Time after Time, Magical Christmas Ornaments, Return to Christmas Creek, My One & Only, Christmas in Rockwell and Undercover Holiday.

Cassidy has previously remained tight-lipped about her personal life following her split from Matthew Rodgers. In January 2020, Us Weekly confirmed that the California native filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

According to the legal paperwork, Cassidy cited the reason for the breakup as “irreconcilable differences” and requested a “dissolution without minor children.” The divorce was finalized in March 2021.

Ahead of their breakup, the Melrose Place alum offered glimpses at the duo’s romance on her social media. “I can’t wait to spend forever with you my darling!!” she wrote via Instagram in June 2017. “I’m the luckiest girl in the whole world. I [love] YOU to the moon and back @mattyice432 Thank you for the magical evening I will forever remember.”

Cassidy later opened up about being nervous before walking down the aisle. “I feel like I’m going to throw up. It is really scary,” she exclusively told Us in April 2018. “I think it’s a natural feeling to have nerves when it comes to a wedding. I’m excited. It’s pretty amazing when you find your person and Matthew is my person.”

At the time, the Black Christmas star recalled being set up with Rodgers, 33, by his brother. “Matthew and I completely hit it off,” she added. “We were friends at first for a couple of months. One thing led to another and here we are. He’s my best friend.”

Huszar, meanwhile, was linked to Elyse Levesque before going public with Cassidy.