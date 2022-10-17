Calling her out. Real Housewives of Atlanta personality Kenya Moore opened up about her feelings toward Vicki Gunvalson after their tense exchange at BravoCon.

“Vicki is a bully, you know, and she bullied like a whole Housewife cast years ago. And every time I see her, she’s just not a pleasant person,” Kenya, 51, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, October 15, at BravoCon in New York City. The former Miss USA’s comments came after she weighed in on an argument between Vicki, 50, and Real Housewives of Potomac personality Ashley Darby during a panel hosted by Andy Cohen on Sunday, October 16.

“You were rude for no f—king reason and you know it. … I was so nice to you, Vicki. … You slammed the door in my face,” Ashley, 34, said, recalling a past interview she did with the Real Housewives of Orange County alum. Kenya then stood up to bolster Ashley’s case.

“So, I too have a ‘Vicki is a monster story,’” she said, as the audience cheered. “The first time I ever met Vicki, she said to Melissa Gorga … [and] Jill Zarin, who she treated horribly … and told us that none of us would be there if it were not for her.” Vicki shrugged and replied, “It’s the truth.” Kenya continued, “How narcissistic do you have to be to say that to a fellow Housewife? And we’re all really sisters.”

The Deliver Us From Eva actress talked to Us about why she decided to call Vicki out. “I just didn’t like her picking on my friend and also just not taking accountability,” she explained. “Like, [she could have said], ‘OK, I messed up. I’m sorry I hurt your feelings. I apologize. I didn’t mean that.’ That’s all we ever wanna really hear. We all have bad days. We all have bad encounters, but she like owned it … like, she doubled down and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, no.’ And I don’t like that. It’s a reason why you’re on pause.”

The Girlfriends alum stated that she thinks Vicki — who has not appeared on the two most recent seasons of RHOC— “should stay on pause.”

She added: “It’s about being insulting … or putting someone down that you don’t even know for no reason other than for you to feel better than them.”

After Kenya called out her fellow Bravolebrity during the panel, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice also grabbed the mic to ask Vicki why she’d called her “overrated” in another BravoCon interview.

“I like Teresa, I’m happy for her. I [said] complimentary things, did you hear that too? Or did you just hear [the negative things] I said?” the Coto Insurance founder replied.