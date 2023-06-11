Kevin Federline has denied reports that his ex-wife, Britney Spears, is using drugs.

Reporter Daphne Barak alleged to the Sun and the Daily Mail earlier this month that she had a conversation with Federline, 45, about Spears, 41.

“‘I fear she’s on meth — I’ve been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up. It’s terrifying. She is the mother of my boys,’” Barak claimed that the former dancer told her about the Crossroads actress, in an article that was published on Saturday, June 10.

Federline — who coparents sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, with Spears — fervently denied the allegations.

“It saddens our family that Daphne Barak and Erbil Gunasti have decided to fabricate lies and publish the heartache our family has endured, along with the trauma of our minor children in the Daily Mail and The Sun,” the Celebrity Fit Club alum wrote in a Sunday, June 11, Instagram Story statement. “We did allow Daphne & Bill into our home because we trusted them, but that trust was lost and we severed ties back in March for many reasons we choose not to go into here. It is very distressing that she continues to harass our family when we have repeatedly asked her to leave us alone.”

Federline — who also shares children Kaleb and Kori with ex Shar Jackson and two daughters with wife Victoria Prince — noted that he and his sons spoke with both Barak and Gunasti “a few times” but only in a “respectful way with love & compassion for Britney and the Spears family.”

The DJ concluded: “The lies and attempts to exploit minors as clickbait is another repulsive example of where, unfortunately, certain journalism is today.”

Spears has also seemingly responded to the allegations. “The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad,” she wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “This may not even be [my sons] saying such things because it doesn’t make any sense to me for them to be saying that. … It makes me sad because I tried so hard to make things nice for [Preston and Jayden] and it was never good enough. So you guys go behind my back and talk about me, it breaks my heart. It’s sad because everyone sits back as if that’s OK to make up lies to that extent.”

The “Stronger” songstress and Federline were married between 2004 and 2006. After their divorce, they continued coparenting Sean Preston and Jayden before Spears found herself at odds with her boys.

“I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love, and I don’t think she showed enough to Preston and I feel really bad for that,” Jayden claimed to the Daily Mail in September 2022. “We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we’ve been through to heal our mental state.”

Spears responded to his allegations via her Instagram at the time, noting that she “tried my best at being the best person I can be” while underneath her conservatorship. (Spears was placed under a conservatorship run by her father, Jamie Spears, in 2013 following a series of public struggles. It was eventually terminated in November 2021.)

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Federline planned to relocate his brood to Hawaii, a move to which Britney has consented.