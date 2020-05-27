Opening up. Kevin Hart revealed new details about how much pain he was actually experiencing after his scary 2019 car crash.

“I lied in the hospital because I didn’t want them to know that I was having pain because I thought they would stop letting me try my walks,” the Jumanji: Next Level actor, 40, said on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast on Monday, May 25. “I dealt with the pain … every night was a horrible night.”

Hart continued, “I should have had the walker, but I am giving the perception that it was better than it was. I had the back brace on. I don’t want you to worry. I don’t want the worry placed on anybody else.”

The Night School star opened up about what gave him the courage to push his recovery period along. Hart explained to host Joe Rogan that he saw it as an opportunity to improve his overall being. “The dopest thing about that was not being able to walk, but being told if I’m patient, I can recover fully,” he explained on Monday.

“I can get back to myself and me instantly thinking in my head, ‘I can actually be better than I was.’ If I can keep beating myself, then that means I’m in a battle with the only person I really want to f–king beat and that’s me,” the actor continued. “I don’t care about anybody else. I’m in this amazing Rocky story with myself.”

In September 2019, Hart was involved in a car wreck near his Los Angeles home. At the time, producer Jared Black was behind the wheel of the actor’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda. The vehicle swerved off Mulholland Highway and rolled into a ditch. Black’s fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman, was also present for the accident.

Hart sustained major back injuries from the crash and he underwent surgery to help mend the problem.

Nearly two months after the accident, Hart broke his silence via Instagram. He shared a video documenting his recovery process.

“After my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective,” the Upside actor said in the clip. “My appreciation for life is through the roof. I’m thankful for my family, my friends. Don’t take today for granted, because tomorrow’s not promised. More importantly, I’m thankful for God, I’m thankful for life. I’m thankful for simply still being here.”

Hart shares daughter Heaven, 15, and son Hendrix, 12, with ex-wife Torrei Hart and son Kenzo, 2, with wife Eniko Parrish. The Ride Along star and Parrish, 35, announced in March that they are expecting their second child together.