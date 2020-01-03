Forgive and forget? Khloé Kardashian shared a lengthy home video of her favorite moments from the last year — and snuck in a new photo with her ex Tristan Thompson.

The Good American cofounder, 35, posted the sentimental video on Instagram to celebrate the beginning of the new decade and “happily” say goodbye to all of the drama that 2019 brought into her life. About halfway through the year-end recap, Kardashian is seen standing next to the 28-year-old NBA star and holding their 20-month-old daughter True. The exes posed in front of a bright white Christmas tree as they got ready to head out to the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve bash.

“They tell you that you shouldn’t look back but I’m going to suggest that you do. Be brave, look back and reflect on your past year; Or the past decade! It’s OK to remind yourself of what you went through and what you overcame,” the reality star wrote on Instagram. “We may not be able to control what happens to us but we can control how we react to it.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author and Thompson called it quits in February after the Cleveland Cavaliers player kissed Kylie Jenner‘s then-best friend Jordyn Woods at a party. The incident with Woods, 22, was the second time Thompson was caught cheating on the reality star since they started dating in August 2016.

Kardashian invited Thompson to her sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s house for the holiday party on December 24. Three days later, Khloé posted a cryptic quote about forgiveness to her Instagram Stories, sparking rumors that she might be ready to reunite with the basketball star.

“The beautiful thing about life is that you can always change, grow and get better,” the quote read. “You aren’t defined by your past. You aren’t your mistakes.”

Despite Thompson’s attempts to win the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star back, a source revealed to Us Weekly exclusively that Khloé “still feels burned” by her ex’s past infidelity. While the couple is working to strengthen their coparenting skills, Khloé isn’t interested in taking their relationship any further.

“She’s trying to practice self-care and self-love, and integrate Tristan into her life more and more,” the insider told Us in December. “She’s focused on being a great mom to True.”