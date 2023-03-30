No time for the haters. Khloé Kardashian got real with a social media user who asked if the reality star misses her “old face.”

The Kardashians star, 38, got up close to the camera while filming a workout video for fans that she shared via Instagram on Wednesday, March 29. In the lengthy clip, the Good American cofounder did a series of exercises before pouting her plump lips at the camera and discussing her facial scar that was left from a tumor she previously had removed.

While many of Kardashian’s followers loved seeing her fitness routine — including Chloe Bailey, who commented that the California native “look[s] so good 😍” — others felt the need to express their disproval of her appearance in the comments section.

“Do you miss your old face?” asked one user, to which Kardashian quipped, “No.” When another person told the Strong Looks Better Naked author to “try without a filter,” the Hulu personality asked, ”What does a filter have to do with the workout queen?”

In addition to clapping back at a handful of the hateful comments, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum replied to many of the positive remarks from her fans, including one she called “so kind and gentle.”

“You are so sweet!” Kardashian wrote to a follower who thanked her for inspiring them with her “work ethic & kindness.” The former E! star thanked the fan for “being so kind and gentle,” promising that she’ll “post more of this kind of stuff.”

“Seems like you guys like it,” she added.

In October 2022, Khloé and Kim Kardashian’s former personal trainer Gunnar Peterson gave insight into the sisters’ mindset when it comes to fitness.

“It’s not about the workout itself, it’s about the intensity. They both go for it and they give everything to their workouts,” he exclusively told Us Weekly at the Strong New York Fitness and Wellness Festival founded by trainer Kenny Santucci. “That’s why the family is successful. … People don’t realize that they’re super hard workers and if you put that work ethic towards anything and you’re going to have success.”

As for her clapback, Khloé — who shares 4-year-old daughter True and an 8-month-old baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson — is no stranger to hitting back at online trolls.

Last month, she responded to a follower who asked her “what the heck” was on her cheek.

“A bandage,” Khloé replied. “I had a tumor removed from my face but I’m totally ok. Thank you for asking ❤️.”