Khloé Kardashian is seemingly addressing Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson‘s hookup. The reality star shared cryptic posts about pain on Thursday, February 21, days after her then-boyfriend and Kylie Jenner’s best friend were caught making out.

One quote shared on Kardashian’s Instagram Story reads, “the worst pain is gettin hurt by a person you explained your pain to.”

A second post she shared states, “Somebody needs to hear this….That betrayal was your blessing!!!”

In addition to posting a photo of a cartoon crying, Kardashian shared a quote that reads, “If they ask you about me, tell them: ‘She was the only person that loved me with honesty, and I broke her.’”

Several sources told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 19, that Thompson, 27, and Woods, 21, were “all over each other” at a party on Sunday, February 17. According to one insider, the 34-year-old reality star confronted the NBA pro, with whom she shares daughter True, 10 months, about the situation and the duo subsequently split.

The night before Kardashian shared her cryptic posts, she attended her first public event since the scandal broke at PrettyLittleThing’s Melrose store opening on Wednesday, February 20. Musician Jay BAPE told Us exclusively that the Good American designer was in “good spirits” during the evening.

“She looked amazing and kept a great smile,” he said. “If you didn’t know anything going on, it would look as though nothing is affecting her.”

Woods, meanwhile, has yet to publicly respond to the accusations. Earlier on Wednesday, however, sources confirmed to Us that the model moved out of Jenner’s home.

“It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend,” a source told Us amid the scandal. “She doesn’t have a lot of friends, and honestly, can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

While Kim Kardashian opted to unfollow both Woods and Thompson on Instagram, Jenner and Khloé are still following the pair. Kylie Cosmetics CEO, 21, returned to social media after the scandal to thank a brand for sending clothes to her 12-month-old daughter Stormi and wish her followers “goodnight” with a selfie video on Wednesday via her Instagram Story.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!