Getting introspective. Khloé Kardashian took to social media on Friday, August 24, with several cryptic posts about growth amid a feud between her sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian.

“Just because you did something wrong in the past doesn’t mean you can’t advocate against it now. It doesn’t make you a hypocrite, you grew,” the Revenge Body host wrote, adding, “Don’t let people invalidate your current mindset … Growth. A concept. Embrace it.”

She also added a second ambiguous Instagram Story regarding inner beauty, which read, “Kindness makes you the most beautiful person in the world. no matter what you look like …”

While it’s unclear exactly what the messages were referencing, the posts comes just one day after the Good American designer, 34, hit back at trolls who claimed she was “embedding materialism” in 4-month-old daughter True Thompson’s brain after she posted a photo of the babe smiling next to a teddy bear from the front seat of a toy Bentley gifted by “Auntie” Kimora Lee Simmons.

In June, she also clapped back at a follower who called her a “hypocrite” for staying with boyfriend Tristan Thompson following his April cheating scandal, tweeting, “Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength.”

The posts could also refer to the mounting tension between Kourtney and Kim, who have been steady throwing jabs at one another since a fight broke out between them on Keeping Up With the Kardashians over a scheduling conflict Kourtney, 39, had for their annual family holiday photo shoot.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Kim, 37, called Kourtney “the least interesting to look at” during the fight and screamed at her to “get the f–k out.”

Kourtney received criticism from fans who claimed she could “dish it out but [couldn’t] take it” when others fought back as the heated exchange aired on the season 15 premiere on .

She responded on Twitter at the time while also speaking of growth, saying, “I taught @KimKardashian how to fight dirty,” she tweeted. “But people grow, and just because we’ve always done it, doesn’t make it ok. This season you will see the Kourtney who has feelings.”

A subsequent August 12 episode of the show showed the former Dash owner heading to therapy with both Khloé and the KKW Beauty mogul, but on Thursday, August 23, she seemingly dissed Kim once more when she reposted a fan rap battle track that referenced their televised disagreement. “I have a busy schedule, yeah I got places to be / After all, I’m the only one with a degree,” the fan named Mr. Grande rapped.

The tune also referred to Kourtney as the best-looking member of the family and took shots at Kim’s NSFW photos, saying, “No one recognizes Kim until she’s undressed.”

