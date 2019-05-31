Khloé Kardashian shared a cryptic message on Instagram that may refer to ex-husband Lamar Odom, who’s currently promoting his new tell-all — or may refer to ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, whose breakup with the reality star will be explored on Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday, June 2.

“Your loyalty might have kept you in some situations that common sense should’ve talked you out of,” read a message shared on Kardashian’s Instagram Stories on Friday, May 31. “That’s just the kind of person you are.”

Those “situations” might include the 34-year-old’s marriage to Odom, 39, which lasted from 2009 to 2016. In his new book, Darkness to Light, the former NBA star admitted that infidelity was a “regular part” of his relationship to Kardashian. “I had broken my vows with Khloé so many times it’s just impossible for me to remember them all,” he wrote. “I don’t know why Khloé stayed with me.”

He also copped up to “forcefully” grabbing Kardashian once when she came into his room while he was high on drugs, screaming at her, “You trying to embarrass me in front of my friends? I’ll f–king kill you! You don’t know what I’m capable of!” In the book, he called that incident “the most regrettable moment” of his life.

Following the former couple’s divorce, Kardashian moved with Thompson, another pro basketball player. She and the Cleveland Cavaliers center, with whom she shares 13-month-old daughter True, split in February after he was caught “making out” with Jordyn Woods at a party.

In a preview from Sunday’s KUTWK episode, Kardashian expresses ambivalence about her relationship with Thompson. “I don’t feel like I have an answer,” she says in the clip. “Like, okay, I’m going to be with Tristan forever, or I’m going to break up with him. … I still feel like, God, when will I ever know?”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

