Khloe-Kardashian-Reacts-to-Tristan-Thompson’s-Shirtless-Workout-Selfie

Enjoying the view? Khloé Kardashian reacted to a steamy selfie that her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson shared on Instagram.

The Cleveland Cavaliers center, 28, uploaded a photo of himself on an exercise bike at home on Thursday, March 5, with the caption, “Late night work.” He went shirtless during the workout, baring his tattooed chest, muscular ams, six-pack abs and toned legs in just a pair of blue gym shorts.

Kardashian superfan Myleeza Mingo reposted the snap on Twitter later on Thursday, writing, “You know what…I understand now girl @khloekardashian,” to which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, responded with five crying-laughing emojis.

Kardashian rarely reacts to Thompson’s social media uploads, but he has a tendency to leave flirty comments on her page. Most recently, he wrote, “Saucy” with heart-eyes and drooling-face emojis underneath a picture of her wearing a white bikini.

The former couple dated from September 2016 to February 2019, and they share 22-month-old daughter True. The reality star broke up with the NBA player after he was caught kissing her sister Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in Los Angeles. He previously cheated on Kardashian with multiple women while she was pregnant with True.

On the one-year anniversary of Thompson’s second cheating scandal, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that he and the Good American cofounder “are happily coparenting” but have “no plans … to get back together.”

A second insider previously told Us that while Kardashian “still feels burned” by the athlete’s actions, she is “trying to practice self-care and self-love, and integrate Tristan into her life more and more” for the sake of their daughter. A third source, meanwhile, said the exes “have not hooked up” since their split.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author called Thompson “a great person” in a bonus scene from KUWTK posted online in February, adding, “I know how much he loves [True] and cares about her, so I want him to be there.”

The basketball pro is also the father of son Prince, 3, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.