Are they or aren’t they? Rumors are swirling about Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s relationship status after the reality TV personality was spotted wearing what looks like a massive engagement ring on her left hand, four months after Us Weekly confirmed that the couple had rekindled their romance.

Photos posted by TMZ on Wednesday, December 23, showed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star out for a stroll one day earlier with a massive rock on her left ring finger.

While speculation was rife after the photos surfaced, a source tells Us, “It’s not an engagement ring. She often wears a ring on that finger.”

Kardashian, 36, was photographed out and about in Boston with the NBA player, 29, and their 2-year-old daughter, True. Thompson relocated to Massachusetts after leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for a $19 million deal with the Boston Celtics in November.

As Us previously reported, the Good American cofounder and her daughter will split their time between her home in Calabasas, California, and the East Coast.

“Khloé and Tristan are going to be fine. They will be living together in Boston and L.A.,” an insider told Us in November. “Tristan has really turned his behaviors around and is focusing on Khloé and True.”

The source referenced the basketball star’s previous cheating scandals, adding, “All of Khloé’s friends really like Tristan. Even though what he did was so horrible, they know Tristan is a good guy and Khloé is very dedicated to making their relationship work.”

The couple initially called it quits in April 2018 after the reality TV star learned that Thompson had been unfaithful to her with multiple women while she was pregnant with True. They reconciled only to split again in February 2019 after Thompson cheated on her with Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods at a house party.

Earlier this year, the exes quarantined together in L.A. amid the coronavirus pandemic as they coparented their daughter. Us confirmed in August that they were back together.

Throughout their time in quarantine, the athlete was “fighting to make their relationship work more than ever,” a source told Us in May.