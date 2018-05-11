Khloé Kardashian’s inner circle is not-so-patiently waiting to see whether Tristan Thompson speaks out about cheating on the reality star while she was pregnant.

“Khloé’s friends and those around her think Tristan should have publicly addressed it,” a source close to the couple tells Us Weekly exclusively.

As previously reported, photos and videos emerged on April 10 of the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, making out and getting cozy with multiple other women. Two days after the news of his infidelity broke, Kardashian, 33, gave birth to the couple’s first child together, a daughter name True. (Thompson is also the father of son Prince, 16 months, with ex Jordan Craig.)

Us later confirmed that Thompson had been cheating on the Good American designer since at least November. One of the other women even traveled to different cities, including Boston and New York City, to meet up with him.

“None of his friends are surprised by this and they all know he cheats,” a source close to the athlete told Us exclusively in April. “Most of his friends and people in his circle also cheat and don’t think there’s anything wrong with it.”

Neither Kardashian nor Thompson have spoken out about the scandal, but he did open up about True in a recent interview. “She’s doing good,” the NBA player said on Uninterrupted’s Road Trippin’ podcast on Wednesday, May 9. “Baby True is eating, sleeping and s–tting. That’s all they do!”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has since put the past behind her for the sake of her newborn. A source confirmed to Us exclusively earlier this month that Kardashian and Thompson are “fully back together.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!