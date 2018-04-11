Where’s Khloé? Kim and Kourtney Kardashian celebrated National Sibling Day by sharing snaps of their Turks and Caicos trip on the same day that videos and photos surfaced of Tristan Thompson allegedly cheating on their pregnant sister, Khloé Kardashian.

The two Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars are back from their vacation but they celebrated their sisterhood by posting the photos on Tuesday, April 10, while their younger sister is in Cleveland, Ohio. The Selfish author, 37, tweeted a snap of herself and her big sister sitting in front of the ocean wearing black bikinis and visors, writing: “#NationalSiblingDay.”

Kourtney, 38, also shared a snap of them walking down the shore together in their tiny hot pink and gray swimsuits and captioned it: “my sibling.”

my sibling A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 10, 2018 at 9:06pm PDT

The pair continued to ignore the cheating rumors on Wednesday, April 11. “You got green on your mind, i can see it in your eyes 🐢,” Kourtney captioned a photo of them laying on a tanning bed wearing green bathing suits and tiny sunglasses. Kylie Jenner also carried on with posting on social media as usual, sharing a video selfie promoting her makeup line on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

Khloé, 33, and Thompson, 27, meanwhile, have yet to publicly comment on the cheating scandal. As previously reported, various publications published videos and photos on Tuesday that seemingly showed the Cleveland Cavaliers player spending time with multiple women.

The Daily Mail posted photos and a clip of the NBA star appearing to kiss a woman at a club in New York City on Saturday, April 7. The Shade Room then released pictures of Thompson and the same woman walking into a hotel together. TMZ then posted surveillance footage from a bar near Washington, D.C. from October 2017 that appeared to show Thompson getting physical with two other women.

The Revenge Body host’s family “had concerns about [Khloé’s] relationship with another basketball player” after her relationship with Lamar Odom, a source close to the Kardashian-Jenners told Us Weekly after the news broke. An insider close to Thompson added: “None of his friends are surprised by this and they all know he cheats. Most of his friends and people in his circle also cheat and don’t think there’s anything wrong with it.”

Us exclusively revealed in September that Khloé and Thompson are expecting their first child together. A source told Us on Wednesday that the E! personality “just wants to get the hell out of Cleveland” after she moved there to give birth to her baby girl.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!