King Charles III is keeping up appearances — and maintaining his royal duties — despite continued cancer treatments.

The monarch, 75, met with Baroness Patricia Scotland of Asthal on Wednesday, March 13, at Buckingham Palace. Scotland, 68, was all smiles as she shook hands with Charles inside the palace, according to a photo shared by the royal family.

The pair’s meeting came two days after Scotland, who serves as the sixth secretary-general of the Commonwealth of Nations, was part of the annual Commonwealth Day celebration in the U.K.

“Wishing everyone, in every part of our family of 56 nations, a happy, peaceful and purposeful Commonwealth Day,” Scotland wrote via X on Monday, March 11. “Today is an occasion of pride and celebration, and a moment for reflection.”

Charles, who rules as the king of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms, also shared a positive message on the holiday.

“Having recently celebrated my own 75th birthday, it warms my heart to reflect on the way the Commonwealth has been a constant throughout my own life,” he stated in his pre-recorded speech, which was published on the Commonwealth’s website on Monday.

The king praised the Commonwealth for being the “strongest when we are connected, through friendship.” He noted, “The Commonwealth is like the wiring of a house, and its people, our energy and our ideas are the current that runs through those wires.”

Charles then thanked everyone in the Commonwealth who has wished him well during his health journey, saying he’s been “deeply touched” by the positive messages.

Buckingham Palace announced in January that Charles was set to undergo a “corrective procedure” that month for an enlarged prostate.

During his hospital stay, the king’s doctors found “a separate issue of concern,” according to the palace, which was later identified as a “form of cancer.” Royal reporter Omid Scobie confirmed in February that Charles’ diagnosis was not prostate cancer, but the family has not addressed what type of cancer or what stage it is in publicly.

Charles took a brief break from “public-facing duties” as he started his cancer treatments last month. However, he issued a statement on February 10 as he continued to recover at home.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” Charles said in a personal statement released by Buckingham Palace. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

Charles began holding public appearances at the palace on February 21 and has since been seen tending to more and more responsibilities for the crown.