Vroom, vroom! Kourtney Kardashian bought her fiancé, Travis Barker, an expensive set of wheels for his 46th birthday — and he couldn’t have been more excited.

On Wednesday, November 17, the Blink-182 drummer shared a series of photos of his new ride, a vintage Buick GNX. Many of the snap feature him and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, lovingly posing in the automobile.

“When your dream girl gets you your dream car,” he wrote via Instagram three days after his real birthday on Sunday, November 14.

The muscle car likely cost Kardashian a pretty penny since the same make and model went for $215,000 in October, according to MotorBiscuit. Yet the Poosh founder seemed unfazed by the elaborate purchase made one month after the two got engaged.

“You deserve the world,” she gushed in the comments.

Even her family seemed impressed by the lavish present. “Yayyyyyyyyyyy so so crazy!!!!” Khloé Kardashian commented via Instagram. “I’m so happy for you 🖤🖤.”

A brand new car was just one part of Barker’s birthday celebration. On Wednesday, the couple also shared pics from Cabo where they’re vacationing with their kids. Kourtney posted photos of her riding horseback on the beach with her children Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

The rocker’s son Landon, 18, and his daughter, Alabama, 15, whose mother is Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, have also shared images from the Mexico trip.

“Travis and Kourtney’s kids are very close,” a source exclusively told Us in January after the pair confirmed they were dating. “They became friends living in the same neighborhood and hang out a lot. Their kids’ friendship had Kourtney and Travis spending a lot of time together.”

Kourtney and Barker have been rather inseparable since their relationship began — and she continued to make her admiration for her fiancé known on his birthday. “I f–king love you more than anything. My favorite everything,” she wrote via Instagram on November 14. “Happy birthday to you my baby!”

The Famous Stars and Straps founder quickly let her know the feeling was mutual. “You’re a dream come true, my soul mate my everything I LOVE YOU,” he noted in the comments.

Over the weekend, the pair teased that they may not wait too long before saying “I do.” After posting photos of them all dressed up at their friends Simon Huck and Phil Riportella’s wedding reception, Barker commented, “Our turn next 🌹.”

The reality star’s mom, Kris Jenner, told Ellen DeGeneres that she’s excited to see them walk down the aisle — even if their love can be a lot sometimes.

“Kourtney and Travis, they really are made for each other,” the 66-year-old said last month on The Ellen Degeneres Show. “They’re the cutest couple. They’re so in love and, you know, they let us know they’re so in love. Constantly.”