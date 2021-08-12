Kourtney Kardashian Leaves Love Note for Travis Barker in the Bathroom

Feeling the love. Kourtney Kardashian let her rocker beau, Travis Barker, know her feelings with a surprise note on her bathroom mirror.

The E! reality personality, 42, posted a snap via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 11, revealing that she etched “I [heart] you” on the glass, along with their interlocking initials in the bottom corner. She also tagged Barker, 45, in the post, who reshared it onto his Story.

A week prior, the Poosh founder shared the couple’s steamy quarantine date nights via Instagram. “Ten days of quarantine …,” she captioned a gallery of photos with her beau, her kids — Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick — checking in with her on the other side of a window and the TV shows she’s been watching amid lockdown.

In one snap, she shared a nearly nude bathroom selfie with the rockstar, where she debuted the haircut he gave her. The Blink-182 performer commented, “👩🏻‍❤️‍👨🏻 10 days with you,” on her post.

Us Weekly previously confirmed that the pair began dating in January after being spotted together at Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs, California house.

“Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple,” the insider told Us at the time. “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

A month later, another source told Us that the couple had been “spending a lot of time together.” They noted that both families approved of the pair. “They come from these modern families with modern relationships,” the insider added. “Both of their families are supportive. It’s still very new, but they are both very excited by how easy it all has been.”

Since then, the pair have gotten more serious, even sparking engagement speculation from fans.

“Their relationship has gotten more serious over the past two months,” a source told Us in April, one day after the drummer celebrated his love’s birthday with steamy Instagram pics. “Travis’ post on Instagram was just him wanting to let everyone in the world know how crazy he is about her. They love each other very much and their chemistry is off the charts.”

As their relationship evolved, the pair has gotten close with each other’s kids, even going on joint trips together. The “All the Small Things” musician’s 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, also called the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum her “stepmom” in an Instagram Live in July after followers asked if she met any of the Kardashians.

Weeks earlier, Barker even taught Kardashian’s daughter how to play a personalized, pink drum set. The reality star shared an Instagram gallery of the pair’s music lesson, with the rocker commenting, “Penelope you’re a rock star. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!”