She’s back. Kristen Doute slammed Tom Sandoval for cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss — and took a shot at former boss Lisa Vanderpump.

“I’m a pawn in her chess game and I’m over it,” Doute, 40, claimed of Vanderpump, 62, during her Wednesday, May 4, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, adding that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum could “suck a d—k” during a game with fellow guest Annaleigh Ashford.

Doute also took aim at Sandoval, 40, for cheating on Madix, 37, claiming that the TomTom cofounder has been “gaslighting” the Flordia native “this whole time.”

“If you want to break up, break up,” she quipped, referring to Sandoval claiming that he tried to call it quits with the Paradise City star during his appearance on the “Howie Mandell Does Stuff” podcast last month. “Why can’t you say, ‘I’m sorry, I’m a trash human being?’ Then when you’re better, show it with your actions.”

The “Sex, Love and What Else Matters” podcast host also noted that while she suspected Sandoval cheated on Madix “years ago” she was “completely blindsided” over his affair with Leviss, 28.

“What I thought was [Tom] Schwartz and that girl Jo [Wenberg] were hanging out and they were the only friends they had,” she said of the reasoning behind Sandoval and Leviss spending so much time together. “But it did make me think it was a little weird, like, this looks like a double date.”

The Michigan native was an OG cast member on the Bravo hit, which premiered in 2013. After eight seasons, Doute and Stassi Schroeder were fired by the network in June 2020 due to past racially insensitive behavior toward former costar Faith Stowers. At the time, newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also axed for their own controversial social media posts.

Doute broke her silence about the scandal one month later. “I think the biggest thing that I’ve learned is that I have so much to learn,” she said on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast in July 2020. “I know that’s super cliché and a lot of people say that, but it’s absolutely true, because I think that I thought that I understood racism, but now I’m really learning about unconscious bias. Learning about anti-racism. Learning about how we can do things locally to really truly make changes and putting work into your community locally to make those changes I think [are] so important.”

Ahead of her exit, Doute dated Sandoval from 2007 to 2014. The He’s Making You Crazy author accused the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner of cheating on her with Madix, which was a major story line on season 2. Doute and the Other Two alum however, were able to work out their differences off screen and eventually became close friends.

Doute came to Madix’s defense after Us Weekly confirmed in March that the Florida native and Sandoval called it quits because of his affair with Leviss, 28, which had been going on for months.

“I don’t know why I feel like I need to make this clear, but there’s so many people right now wondering if this is making me happy,” the T-shirt designer who previously dated James Kennedy before his romance with Leviss, said via her Instagram Story at the time. “And you guys, Ariana and I’ve been really good friends for many, many years now. So, I am team Ariana — all day, every day. That’s what’s up.”

Doute was later photographed filming outside of Sandoval’s house, which he shares with Madix. Us confirmed in March that the former Bravo star was taping additional footage for season 10 of Vanderpump Rules in the aftermath of the cheating scandal.

On Monday’s episode of WWHL, Doute shared that she and Madix have been “really close” for “I don’t know how many years now” and the twosome have put their drama in the rearview mirror.

“I’m the one who gets to say this, nobody else’s opinions matter, it was not the same,” she said when asked if Sandoval’s affair with Leviss was similar to him kissing Madix.

The network shared a sneak peek of Doute’s return in a bombshell trailer that dropped on Tuesday, May 2. At the end of the clip, she’s shown mischievously asking someone if they were “ready” in the wake of the cheating scandal.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday nights and is available to stream the next day on Peacock.