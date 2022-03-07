Kristin Cavallari Receives Steamy Lap Dance at ‘Magic Mike Live’ Show

Feeling the magic. Kristin Cavallari enjoyed a wild lap dance while attending the Magic Mike Live show in Las Vegas.

“Good times! Thanks for having me,” the Laguna Beach alum, 35, commented on an Instagram post from the production’s social media page, showing a clip from her special dance. In the video, Cavallari gets pulled up on stage before lying down so one of the dancers could spread whipped cream on her neck and lick it off. The Uncommon James designer was also treated to an up close and personal view of his assets, while her friends and the rest of the audience cheered wildly.

“#KristinCavallari went to the #CandyShop with @findingmagicmike’s @nate_the_great15 tonight!” Magic Mike Live captioned the short video, adding, “Thanks for dropping by!”

The reality star’s exciting evening comes after her alleged love triangle with Southern Charm stars Craig Conover and Austen Kroll made headlines once again. The Delaware native, 33, has been discussing his rumored relationship with Cavallari on season 6 of Summer House, which is currently airing.

“She slid into Craig’s DMs and was like, ‘I’m coming into town,’ so we all went to dinner,” Kroll, 34, said during a December 2020 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, while talking about the origins of his costar’s friendship with Cavallari. “We all kinda hit it off. We wanted to go and visit them, and we did. We all get along so well.”

Despite sparking speculation that she and Conover had begun dating, the Very Cavallari star declared that she was “single” in July 2021.

“Normally, I don’t comment on this stuff. However, these rumors have been going on for about a year now,” Cavallari said on her Instagram Story at the time. “I haven’t been involved in a love triangle since I was in high school.” She added that she could “guarantee” that she wouldn’t date either of the Southern Charm stars going forward.

During a January episode of Summer House, however, Conover claimed that he and Cavallari had been intimate, telling Paige DeSorbo about their relationship on the show, which was taped during the summer of 2021. “I’ve hooked up with her before,” he told his now-girlfriend, adding that Kroll “hates that I was making out [with Kristin].”

Though both DeSorbo, 29, and costar Luke Gulbranson seemed to corroborate his story, a source close to Cavallari told Us Weekly exclusively that Conover was “making it up.”

The insider continued: “It’s not true. They never hooked up. [He is] just capitalizing on her name.”

Regardless of the rumors, Cavallari — who split from husband Jay Cutler in April 2020 after seven years of marriage — has maintained that she is just “having fun” as a single woman. “In a general sense, yes, I have been [dating],” the Balancing in Heels author wrote via Instagram in October 2021. “No one serious, though — I’ve just been having fun. I haven’t wanted a boyfriend. But I’m currently not dating anyone.”

She added: “I promise when I’m with someone that’s worth talking about, I’ll be the first to post a photo.”

