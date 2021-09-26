Is that an out-of-office email? Kristin Cavallari‘s latest beachfront snap has fans wondering if she’s simply saying she’s signing off or if she’s subtly addressing the Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler drama.

The Uncommon James founder, 35, shared a photo on Saturday, September 25, that showed her in a pool by a beach, seemingly topless. Cavallari wears shades, earrings and runs a hand through her hair, and her bare shoulders make it seem as though she isn’t wearing a bikini top.

However, it’s actually the caption that has sparked speculation. “Sorry I haven’t responded to you,” she wrote via Instagram.

The Laguna Beach alum’s close friend Justin Anderson commented, “She has disengaged and it suits her 🙌🏼🔥♥️.”

So who hasn’t she responded to? Well, there might be a couple of people she’s avoiding.

The post comes after Us Weekly exclusively reported that the cookbook author wasn’t thrilled to hear about her ex-husband Cutler, 38, dating Kramer. However, she doesn’t envy the “Whine Down” podcast host.

“Jay was trying to make Kristin jealous, but Kristin has told friends it isn’t going to work,” an insider close to Cavallari — who shares kids Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5, with the retired athlete — told Us after the pair’s first date earlier this month.

The insider added, “It’s not a coincidence that Jay decided to go public with Jana right after news broke that Kristin and Chase Rice are dating.”

Cavallari was linked to Rice, a country singer, late last month. A source told Us that they were still early in the relationship, but the new romance seemed promising.

There’s been some debate about just how close Kramer, 37, and Cavallari were before the singer started dating Cutler. Some say they were just friendly, having mutual friends, sharing a divorce lawyer and living in Nashville. Others say the Hills star’s reaction indicates that they were definitely close.

“[Cavallari] wouldn’t have blocked [Kramer] if she wasn’t good friends with her,” another insider told Us.

The One Tree Hill alum isn’t even Cutler’s type, the source added. He typically avoids sharing too much of his life with the public, so he tends to seek out partners who are also private.

“Jana is the complete opposite of Jay’s ideal girl. She puts her kids on social media and shares a lot of her personal life with her fans — she’s just not the typical girl Jay would date,” the source said.

Kramer, meanwhile, said she didn’t want to justify her personal life to anyone.

“I know my truth, I know my heart, I know the person that I am, and I can go to bed knowing those things,” Kramer told Entertainment Tonight when asked about Cavallari being upset about her seeing Cutler.

The “Broken” performer added, “I don’t feel like I have to defend — I don’t wanna defend myself anymore. I know who I am, I know my intentions in my heart, and I have respect for everybody involved, so as long as I do things the right way, then I’ll be OK.”

Kramer split from Mike Caussin, 34, in April and accused the former NFL player of cheating on her. The pair finalized their divorce in July and share joint custody of daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2.

Cutler and Cavallari are also coparenting amid their split in April 2020 after seven years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.