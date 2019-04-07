Looking forward. Kylie Jenner is concentrating on the positives in her life after all the drama with best friend Jordyn Woods and boyfriend Travis Scott.

“When you focus on the good, the good gets better,” Jenner, 21, captioned two pictures of herself wearing an off-the-shoulder top on Instagram on Sunday, April 7.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder followed up the post moments later with another photo from the same shoot. “Grow through, what you go through,” she wrote, along with a shooting-star emoji.

These pictures come days after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared snaps from her tropical getaway with Scott, 27. “Baecation,” Jenner captioned a pair of pics on Instagram on Thursday, April 4.

The couple headed out on their trip just over a month after the Lip Kit mogul and the “Sicko Mode” rapper got into a “big fight” amid rumors that he was unfaithful. Scott’s lawyer told Entertainment Tonight that he “vehemently” denied the allegations. “It is not true. He did not cheat.”

Jenner, who shares 14-month-old daughter Stormi with the “Goosebumps” wordsmith, chose to stick by her boyfriend’s side. “They are not ending the relationship,” a source exclusively told Us in March.

Woods, 21, for her part, seems to be a fan of the pair. Despite the fact that she and her estranged BFF hit a rough patch — after the model kissed Tristan Thompson in February, when he was still in a relationship with Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian — Woods has been “liking” a bunch of the self-made billionaire’s posts on Instagram in recent weeks, including the “baecation” shot.

An insider told Us earlier this month that the entrepreneur is still recovering from Woods’ betrayal. “Kylie was devastated by the news about Jordyn and still isn’t over the situation,” the insider revealed. “Even though she’s out and about with friends like Heather [Sanders] and spending time with her team like Ariel [Tejada], they aren’t the same as Jordyn and not her ‘best friend.'”

Us exclusively reported in March that Jenner “took a little break” from filming the hit E! show in the wake of the scandal.

