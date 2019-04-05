Jordyn Woods is still showing love for Kylie Jenner despite their friendship hitting a rough patch amid Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

Jenner, 21, posted photos of herself straddling boyfriend Travis Scott in a pool during the couple’s “baecation” on Thursday, April 4 — specifying she used a self-timer for the steamy photo shoot — and Woods, 21, was one of the Instagram users who “liked” the black-and-white pics.

The SECNDNTURE founder also liked Jenner’s video of Scott, 27, helping the couple’s daughter, 14-month-old Stormi Webster, walk down a set of stairs.

Kylie was “devastated” that Woods kissed Thompson in February while the 28-year-old was still in a relationship with Kylie’s sister Khloé Kardashian. “[Kylie is] still not over the situation,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Even though she’s out and about with friends like Heather [Sanders] and spending time with her team like Ariel [Tejada, her makeup artist], they aren’t the same as Jordyn and not her ‘best friend.’”

Kylie spoke out about her friend for the first time since the scandal in a New York Times article published on Saturday, March 30. She claimed to be unaware that Kylie Cosmetics’ Jordy Kip Kit had been discounted in the wake of Woods’ hookup with Thompson. “That is just not my character,” Kylie told the newspaper. “I would never do something like that and when I saw it, I was, like, thrown back. Jordyn knows I didn’t actually put it on sale.”

And a day earlier, a source told Us that Woods is especially bereft about not having Stormi in her life. “Jordyn is still very upset but trying to push on with her career and get her life back,” the source said. “She misses Kylie as a best friend but is telling friends she actually misses Stormi the most. She looks at old pictures of Stormi and misses her every day.”

Kardashian, 34, split with Thompson after his kiss with Woods but has vowed not let the drama affect their daughter, True, who turns 12 months old on April 12 — one day before the one-year anniversary of the NBA star’s first cheating scandal. “She is never going to take True away from Tristan as long as he’s a good father to True and [does] his part,” another source told Us in March. “Khloé will always allow Tristan to be in True’s life as much as he can be.”

