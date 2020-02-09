Like mother, like daughter! Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi, is following in her footsteps with her own version of the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s viral hit “rise and shine.”

Kylie Jenner Through the Years

Jenner, 22, posted an adorable clip of her 2-year-old tot singing the phrase on Instagram on Saturday, February 8.

“Hello. Hello, hello, hello,” Stormi says into a pink microphone.

“Sing something,” Jenner replies with a laugh. “Say ‘rise and shine.'”

“Rise and shine!” Stormi says excitingly.

Jenner’s family and friends all chimed in on the super cute clip, leaving a slew of supportive comments for Stormi. The makeup mogul’s mother, Kris Jenner, wrote, “OMG she is so adorable!!! 💕💕💕💕💕💕,” while Kylie’s best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, commented, “cutest 😍😍😍.”

Stars Who Run Their Own Business Empires

Supermodel Winnie Harlow was so impressed by Stormi’s rendition she wrote, “That’s it, I want a baby 😭💞👶🏽 💞.” Sofia Richie, who is dating Scott Disick, also shared her thoughts writing, “Noooooooo!!!! I can’t handle it! 🥰🥰💔💔🥰💔.”

Kylie sent the internet into a frenzy when she was filmed singing the song during a video tour of the Kylie Cosmetics HQ in October 2019. Toward the end of the video, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star goes into Stormi’s nursery to wake up her sleeping daughter. She sweetly sings “rise and shine” to Stormi and the moment went on to become a social media sensation.

Most Interesting Celebrity Baby Names

A-list celebrities like Ariana Grande got in on the action at the time with the “7 rings” singer asking Jenner on Instagram, “Can I sample,” to which Kylie replied, “Yes, yes you can @arianagrande. As long as I’m in the music video.”

Miley Cyrus also shared an Instagram cover of the now-iconic song along with her boyfriend, Cody Simpson, in October. The Australian singer, 22, played the guitar as the “Wrecking Ball” songstress sang the lyrics. “Your new alarm clock ,” Cyrus captioned the post.

Kylie even cashed in on the viral moment with the release of “rise and shine” hoodies that were available for purchase in her Kylie Shop. The merch, which was released in both black and white, had the word “shiiinne” written on one sleeve and “riiise” written on the other.