



Speaking out. Lauren Alaina revealed whether she has been in contact with her ex-boyfriend, John Crist, since he came under fire regarding multiple sexual misconduct allegations.

“I have not talked to him recently, no. But I wish him and everyone in his story the best,” Alaina, 25, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, November 18. “I’m not really involved in that.”

The “Road Less Traveled” singer continued by addressing her recent breakup with the comedian. Alaina shared how “hard” it is to end a relationship, but noted that she’s putting her attention toward herself and her work on Dancing With the Stars, where she’s partnered with pro dancer Gleb Savchenko.

“I’ve just been really focused on myself and dancing each week and doing my best,” she added. “All I want to do is the right steps on that dance floor.”

Earlier this month, a report from Charisma News detailed alleged complaints of sexual misconduct against Crist from five women. In response to the allegations, the YouTube star released a statement apologizing for his apparent behavior.

“Over the past number of years, various women have accused me of behavior that has been hurtful to them. While I am not guilty of everything I’ve been accused of, I confess to being guilty of this — I have treated relationships with women far too casually, in some cases even recklessly,” he said in a statement issued to the Christian magazine. “My behavior has been destructive and sinful. I’ve sinned against God, against women and the people who I love the most. I have violated my own Christian beliefs, convictions and values, and have hurt many people in the process.”

Crist also said that he’s “privately sought and received regular professional treatment” regarding his “sexual sin and addiction struggles” over the last few years.

Alaina first confirmed her relationship with Crist, 35, in May during her appearance on The Bobby Bones Show. She revealed that they connected after she commented about how “funny” Crist was beneath one of his Instagram videos, and he responded by DMing the country singer.

In September, the “Ladies in the ‘90s” singer revealed that the pair parted ways. “I mean, there’s, like, no big story,” she shared on The Bobby Bones Show. “We were, like, best friends before we dated, and we’re still best friends. It just didn’t work out. I guess that’s how dating goes, right?”

Alaina previously confirmed to Us Weekly exclusively that she is abstaining from dating following her split from Crist. She declared that she was “very unavailable” for the time being.

“Look, I went through a breakup, I think the week before I came out here, and it is still very fresh for me,” she explained to Us on October 28 following an episode taping of Dancing With the Stars. “So, I have no … I have gotten very flattering messages, but I have no interest.”