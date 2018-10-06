Staying positive. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s fiancée, Lauren Pesce, is speaking out to thank fans for their support after the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star was sentenced to eight months in prison for tax evasion.

Posting a photo of herself holding Sorrentino’s hand outside the courtroom to Instagram on Friday, October 5, Pesce, 33, wrote, “Thank you for all of your messages of love & support. We are happy to put an end to this chapter and excited to move forward in our future. We are blessed to have our health and the outpouring of support from family, friends & fans. We love you.”

The lifestyle blogger has been plenty supportive through her fiancé’s ordeal, with a source close to the TV personality telling Us Weekly that “she has been his saving grace. She’s stuck by him every step of the way and been his rock.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum was sentenced on Friday after being indicted alongside brother Marc Sorrentino in January 2014. Mike pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion in January 2018.

Marc was sentenced to 24 months in prison Friday, with Mike also receiving jail time in addition to two years of supervised probation.

Mike’s rep spoke exclusively to Us following the reality star’s sentencing: “Mike accepts the court’s decision and looks forward to marrying his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, and moving forward together after serving his sentence. He anticipates to come back stronger as an individual and couple in the same healthy mind set that he has had for the last three years. He and Lauren are both so thankful for everyone’s support and prayers!”

The Jersey Shore cast member and Pesce got engaged in April after dating for four years in college and rekindling their romance in 2012.

Pesce told Us later that month that the duo would love to have an intimate destination wedding, with a separate large reception back at home for friends and family members. “I think we’re going to try to have the best of both worlds.”

The pair, who will wed in November before Sorrentino’s sentence begins, will air their wedding on season 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

