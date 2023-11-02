Lily Allen and husband David Harbour enjoyed a courtside date night at a New York Knicks game on Wednesday, November 1.

Allen, 38, and Harbour, 48, sat next to Keegan-Michael Key and his wife, Elle Key, while watching the Cleveland Cavaliers take home the win. Allen wore a beige sweater and black trousers for the occasion, while her husband kept it casual in an all-black ensemble.

The couple’s outing comes two months after they celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary.

“3 years with this guy, 2nd best decision I ever made,” Allen wrote via Instagram in September alongside a photo from the duo’s nuptials. “1st was that dress.”

Allen and Harbour were first spotted together in August 2019 after attending a play in London. However, the pair didn’t confirm their romance until they made their red carpet debut at a Skin Cancer Foundation event in October of that year.

After sparking engagement speculation in late 2019, Allen revealed in May 2020 that she was officially engaged to Harbour. Us Weekly confirmed in September 2020 that the couple tied the knot in Las Vegas.

One month after the ceremony, Allen opened up about the importance of communication in her relationship with Harbour after her split from ex-husband Sam Cooper.

“I wasn’t able to communicate my wants and needs, and so things broke down,” Allen explained in an October 2020 interview with the sex toy company Womanizer. Allen and Cooper, 45 — who share daughters Ethel, 11, and Marnie, 10 — split in 2016 after five years of marriage. “I definitely don’t want that to happen again,” Allen added of her divorce. “I’m very much in love and happy in this relationship [with David], and communication in all areas is important.”

In June 2021, Harbour explained how Allen’s kids convinced him to marry her during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were riding bikes out in the country trying to figure out what we were gonna do for the next year or however long it was going to take,” he shared during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “And the little one was riding along and she was going like, ‘David, Dad, David, Dad.’ Because the ‘d’ got her confused. And the older one got very upset with that, which I understand, and was like, ‘He’s not our dad! He’s not our dad!’ And the younger one was like, ‘Well, what is he? He’s kind of our dad.’ She’s like, ‘No, he’s not.’ And she goes, ‘What is he?’ And she goes, ‘He’s just some guy in our lives!’”

Harbour went on to explain how that moment was a wake-up call for him. “I was like, ‘I need to marry this woman.’ Because the emotional fallout … ,” he joked.

Two years into Harbour and Allen’s marriage, a source told Us that the pair have developed an even stronger bond after tying the knot.

“Lily and David are a wonderful team, they’re madly in love and so grateful to have found each other,” the insider explained in December 2022. “David and Lily are wildly attracted to each other, their chemistry is off the charts, but they’re also best friends who can have as much fun chilling in front of the TV or baking with the kids together as they can on any five-star night out.”

The source added that Allen and Harbour are both “reformed hell-raisers” who now find more pleasure in “meaningful things in life.”

“They read a lot, love experiencing new places and adventures together, work out hard and play games,” the insider shared. “It’s hectic with their careers to juggle, but they’ve made it work and are happier than ever.”