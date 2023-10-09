Lindsay Hubbard stands by her decision to attend a wedding shortly after Carl Radke ended their engagement

“A month ago, one of my besties got married in Portugal 🤍 It was a wild time in my life, but we’ve been through so much together and I couldn’t miss it,” Hubbard, 37, captioned photos from former Summer House costar Jaclyn Shuman‘s wedding via Instagram on Friday, October 6. “I’m so glad I could be there to celebrate your true love 👩🏼‍❤️‍💋‍👨🏻 @jacshuman @thunka7.”

The reality star was in attendance in Portugal on September 7 as Shuman exchanged vows with Tomasz Hunka. Hubbard’s appearance came as a surprise since days prior Us Weekly confirmed she and Radke, 38, called it quits.

The former couple, who got engaged in August 2022, were expected to tie the knot in Mexico in November. Season 8 of Summer House initially featured their wedding preparations before Radke alerted producers to their split.

“Lindsay was 100 percent blindsided by the engagement being called off, but it was a long time coming for Carl,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “He wasn’t in this relationship emotionally for a while.”

Radke broke his silence in a letter to attendees where he discussed how “devastated” Hubbard was by his decision.

“Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I,” he wrote in September. “We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.”

Radke added: “There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful but sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding. The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time.”

In a statement of her own, Hubbard threw shade at her ex-fiancé by clarifying she wasn’t the one to end their engagement.

“The last 2 weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life. My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all – with no answers or closure on why. I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first.”

Hubbard has since taken back the narrative by going on her bachelorette trip to the Bahamas with friends.

“I didn’t know this amount of love could exist in one photo. I feel completely overwhelmed by my best friends, and their friendship, love, and strength,” she wrote via Instagram on September 25. “The way these girls have rallied around me the last 3 weeks, held my hand, sat in showers and cried with me, picked me up, never left my side, never let me feel alone, and then took me on a trip — that was originally planned for completely different reasons — and yet still carried on with this trip because it became more important. I’m beyond blessed and thankful for every single one of these girls. This is a story about sisterhood, and I could not do life without them.❤️‍🔥”