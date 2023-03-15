Business as usual? Lisa Vanderpump weighed in on the future of her West Hollywood restaurant Pump after the eatery temporarily lost its liquor license earlier this month.

“We’ve been in the Pump location for 10 years, have a great relationship with the landlord, but the lease is expiring. So, over the next few months we will decide whether we are going to stay, but haven’t made a decision yet,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 62, exclusively revealed in a Wednesday, March 15, statement to Us Weekly.

The restaurateur added that the dining establishment — which opened in 2014 — is currently open for business.

“Come by and have a Pumptini,” she said, adding that she and her colleagues are “expanding our empire and will be opening two more restaurants with Caesars Palace.”

Vanderpump also denied any reports to the contrary. “Ok no … #PumpRestaurant will be open as normal … #fake-news,” she tweeted on Wednesday.

On Monday, March 13, Us obtained a recent report from the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) which confirmed that the WeHo hotspot had its general eating license and its event permits suspended dating back to March 8.

Although the documents did not cite why Pump was under suspension, an eyewitness exclusively told Us on Monday, March 13, that the business was not open on Saturday, March 11, with a sign posted that read “closed due to rain issues.”

Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd — who wed in 1982 and share daughter Pandora, 36, and son Max, 31 – own several restaurants together including Pump and SUR. The England native’s Bravo series Vanderpump Rules — which debuted in 2013 — focuses on the lives of the staff at the latter Los Angeles eatery.

The Pump Rules cast made headlines earlier this month when news broke that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix had split after nine years of dating in the wake of Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss. The scandal sparked outrage amid cast members and viewers alike, prompting Vanderpump to issue a warning to fans.

“It’s a show but [the cast is] all hurting. And I am not saying we should let them off the hook. Condemn their actions but don’t condemn the people,” the businesswoman said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Life With Andy Cohen on March 8. “All this [online] aggression has serious ramifications. I really mean that — I think everyone should be careful.”

Despite the call for decorum, Vanderpump noted that her opinion of Leviss, 28, had changed amid the controversy and poked fun at her dating history.

“I clearly didn’t know who Raquel was. She stuck her toe in the Peter [Madrigal] pond, she snagged Oliver [Saunders], she schmoozed with [Tom] Schwartz and she shagged Sandoval,” she said.

The Vanderpump Dog Foundation cofounder added that she had spoken to Madix, 37, since the Florida native learned of her ex’s infidelity.

“I have seen her and I have [filmed] with her. It’s an integral part of the story now. I would say the word I would use [to describe her] is devastated,” the Villa Blanca owner said.

The Pump Rules cast will discuss the drama in the season 10 reunion, which is expected to be filmed at the end of the month. However, Scheana Shay and Leviss’ attendance is up in the air after the former pageant queen filed a temporary restraining order against the “Good As Gold” singer, 37, on March 7. In court documents, Leviss alleged that her former friend “pushed [her] against [a] brick wall … and punched [her] in the face” after learning of her affair with Sandoval, 39.

Shay, for her part, denied the allegations through her lawyer Neama Rahmani in an exclusve statement to Us Weekly.

“This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Raquel, period,” the Thursday, March 9, statement read.

Rahmani exclusively told Us earlier this month how the temporary restraining order might affect the season 10 reunion.

“It’s really up to Bravo executives, but I mean, they cannot be physically within 100 yards of each other as of the current order,” the attorney explained. “So, one of them may have to skip the reunion, or maybe Raquel will have to Zoom in, but they can’t be within close proximity of one another, and they can’t be directly communicating with one another. So, it’s gonna be tough to make this reunion show happen with both of them.”