Romantic getaway? Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are hoping to travel to Mexico next month for a wedding, Us Weekly can confirm.

The couple, who were both convicted of fraud charges for their roles in the college admissions scandal, filed court documents on Wednesday, October 20, asking a judge’s permission to go to Cabo San Lucas for one week. According to the docs obtained by Us, the pair would be out of the country from November 5 through November 12.

The Full House alum, 57, and the designer, 58, explained in their separate filings that they have been compliant with the terms of their supervised release and temporary probation since getting out of prison.

Loughlin pointed out that she has completed her 100 hours of community service requirement and paid the $150,000 fine related to her sentencing. Giannulli, for his part, has also paid his $250,000 fine but has yet to finish his 250 hours of community service. However, he confirmed that he’s been working toward its completion.

Giannulli also stated his reason for travel as “leisure and work-related purposes,” claiming that in addition to attending a wedding he would be “hosting meetings with a large business account holder” while in town.

Earlier this year, the When Calls the Heart actress and her husband were granted permission to travel to Mexico for a family vacation, which took place in June.

Loughlin and Giannulli both sent letters to the court in May in order to legally leave the U.S. and go to San Jose Del Cabo despite being on probation. The getaway marked their first time traveling outside California since their respective prison stints.

The duo, who wed in 1997, were arrested in March 2019 after being accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Bella, 23, and Olivia Jade, 22, into the University of Southern California.

They initially claimed they were innocent, but in May 2020, the Garage Sale Mysteries actress and the Mossimo founder pleaded guilty to fraud charges. Loughlin was sentenced to two months at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. She was released in December 2020.

Giannulli, on the other hand, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud. He was sentenced to five months in prison at the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, California, and was released in April. He is currently under a two-year supervised release.