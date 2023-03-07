He who must not be named? Raven Ross seemingly dissed ex-fiancé Sikiru “SK” Alagbada while discussing her hopes to move forward following their broken engagement.

The fitness guru, 30, participated in an Amazon Live Q&A on Monday, March 6, and appeared to throw shade when asked whether she was still speaking to her ex. “Not Voldemort,” she teased. “No, I’m just kidding. Not recently at all, because we’re moving on, right? Chapter two. So who needs it?”

While she and SK haven’t been in touch, Raven noted that she’s still close with the other women she met on season 3 of Love Is Blind. “I stay in touch with all of the girls that you saw on the show – Nancy, Alexa, Colleen, Zay,” she said, referring to Nancy Rodriguez, Alexa Alfia, Colleen Reed and Zanab Jaffrey. “We’re all very, very close and talk, if not daily, weekly. … We’re all super, super close and love each other. I don’t really talk to a lot of the guys, but, like, who needs them? Just my girls!”

Raven and SK got engaged on the Netflix reality show, which aired in October 2022. The twosome faced their ups and downs before their wedding day, including attempting to compromise when it came to blending their different cultures. During the season finale, however, SK opted not to say “I do” at the altar.

The Pilates instructor and SK reconciled after filming wrapped, revealing during the November 2022 reunion episode that they were in a long-distance relationship as SK finished grad school. When Love Is Blind: After the Altar aired in February, fans learned that SK proposed to Raven again last fall — and she said yes.

“There was really no hesitation. I was actually really excited for it,” she exclusively told Us Weekly of the second engagement. “I definitely felt like, you know, in the last few months of our relationship, we were on a great path. I think that the re-engagement was something that, like, I was excited to kind of start fresh.”

However, by the time After the Altar hit Netflix, the pair had already called it quits. In November 2022, SK was accused of cheating on Raven, with the allegations going viral in a TikTok video. The reality stars confirmed their split via social media that same month.

While discussing the scandal, Raven told Us in February that she found out about SK’s infidelity with the rest of the world. “That was a little bit hard,” she explained. “Tough conversations are not easy for most people. … The aftermath and kind of the reaction after was the hardest part for us to get through.”

The Texas native noted that being in the spotlight made the breakup even more difficult. “It was definitely a little bit challenging feeling, like, people were holding both of us to standard. Going through breakups are very hard,” she told Us. “It’s hard and doing it with people watching you is even harder.”

SK, for his part, broke his silence on the scandal after Raven went into more detail about his infidelity in a bombshell “Viall Files” interview last month. “There were certainly key moments that had me questioning if we were right for each other,” the data engineer exclusively told Us. “Instead of confronting how I was feeling, and how it turns out we were both feeling, I pushed on in the relationship out of hope and wanting to make things work. I learned a lot during the relationship and I hope my lessons will make me a better man and partner in the future.”

The Barre instructor has a new man in her life post-split — but she’s hoping to keep him out of the public eye for now. “Girl, I am traumatized,” she teased during her Amazon Live on Monday, noting that she’d be open to introducing her beau to fans “eventually” but is in no hurry. “We’re figuring it out. He is such a great human, and I’m literally so obsessed. … I think I’m definitely in my, like, privacy girl era. But when the time comes, it’s on, and we’re going to do it.”