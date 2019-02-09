Not holding up her end of the bargain? Luann de Lesseps reportedly violated the terms of her probation following her December 2017 arrest and subsequent plea deal.

TMZ reported on Saturday, February 9, that the Real Housewives of New York City star, 53, received a warning from her probation officer. De Lesseps reportedly did not prove that she has been attending two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings each week and failed to submit to random sobriety tests.

According to the website, the “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer will not be punished at this point for not sticking to the arrangements outlined in her plea deal. However, her parole officer reportedly stated that she has not followed through on the terms in the six months she has been monitored.

TMZ noted that de Lesseps has completed 25 hours of her ordered 50 hours of community service, though.

The reality star was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, in December 2017 after she trespassed in a hotel room and locked herself in a bathroom. In footage obtained by Us Weekly in April 2018, she yelled, “Don’t touch me. I’m going to kill you. I’ll kill you! I will kill you!” at a police officer when she was taken into custody.

De Lesseps’ felony charge for resisting an officer with violence was reduced to battery and she avoided jail time by striking a plea deal in July 2018. The Bravo personality pleaded guilty to disorderly intoxication, trespass and battery.

The Countess and Friends star agreed to complete 50 hours of community service, attend two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week and attend a victim impact class with Mothers Against Drunk Driving. She also cannot use alcohol or drugs and is supposed to undergo random testing during her one-year probation, which began in August 2018.

De Lesseps went to rehab in July 2018 but left the facility weeks later to return to her cabaret tour.

“You know, I had such a rough time, and I feel like I’ve gotten past it,” she told Us of her arrest in April 2018. “I’m not totally through it completely, but I’m optimistic it’s going to turn out well and everything is going in that direction for me, so I feel very positive.”

Us has reached out to de Lesseps’ rep for comment.

