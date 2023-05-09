A budding romance? Real Housewives of New York City alum Luann de Lesseps has revealed her interest in Kevin Costner amid his divorce.

“Kevin Costner,” the cabaret performer, 57, told Page Six on Monday, May 8, when asked about her love life. “He’s so elegant. He’s my type.” The Bravolebrity continued: “At the Oscars, didn’t you think he was amazing? His speech. He was so elegant, so eloquent, so manly.”

News broke earlier this month that Costner’s wife, Christine Baumgartner, had filed for divorce after nearly 19 years of marriage.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” the 68-year-old actor’s rep said in a statement to TMZ on May 2. “We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

The exes share sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 12. The Bodyguard star also shares daughters Annie, 39, and Lily, 36, and son Joe, 35, with ex-wife Cindy Silva, and son Liam, 27, with ex Bridget Rooney.

Costner and Baumgartner tied the knot in 2004 after four years of dating. A source exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 9, that the Oscar winner’s career obligations were “one of the reasons” for the couple’s split.

“Christine wasn’t happy with Yellowstone‘s schedule delays because it caused him to miss so much time with his family,” the insider explained, noting that the California native hesitated to sign onto the cowboy drama — which films in Utah and Montana — out of concerns it would take him away from his family.

“He was on the fence about doing the show from the beginning. He had to be convinced to do the project,” the source said. “There were months of discussions with Kevin and his family before he did it. He didn’t want do the show without their input.”

Lesseps, for her part, split from Tom D’Agostino Jr. in 2017 after less than one year of marriage. She was previously married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps — with whom she shares daughter Victoria, 28, and son Noel, 26 — from 1993 to 2009.

Since finalizing her second divorce, the Connecticut native has sparked romances with talent agent Rich Super, personal trainer Garth Wakeford and soccer player Radamez Rubio Gaytan.

When Agostino, 56, got engaged to Danielle Rollins on his and Lesseps’ former wedding anniversary in December 2021, the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star wasn’t fazed.

“I’m happy for him. I’m happy we’ve both moved on,” she told Page Six in January 2022. “I’ve moved on from that time in my life and I truly only wish him the best. That’s the feeling. It’s all good.”

Costner, meanwhile, has yet to comment on his divorce aside from the statement shared via his rep.