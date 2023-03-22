Picture this! Charlie’s Angels costars Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore aren’t afraid to bare it all in front of each other — and keep the photo evidence.

“I was trying to find the nude photographs you took of me on the set of Charlie’s in my dressing room,” Barrymore, 48, said on the Tuesday, March 21, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

The talk show host confessed she was in a “mad scramble” looking for the snaps that Liu, 54, had taken while they were on set of the action movie.

“I have them,” the Chicago actress interjected. “You do?” Barrymore asked her, to which Liu replied, “I do, of course.”

The Kill Bill: Vol. 1 star explained that her former costar looked “gorgeous, as you still do” in the intimate photos. “And you’re so natural and playful and having a great time,” Liu continued. “I have a series of portraits of so many people — with and without clothes on, guys.”

Barrymore and Liu played Dylan and Alex, respectively, in 2000’s Charlie’s Angels and 2003’s Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle alongside Cameron Diaz, who portrayed Natalie. All three women had to train to play the crime fighting agents.

“I remember pain. I remember they had to connect our legs to a wire to hold them up,” Liu said after Barrymore pulled out an old press photo of the actresses. “We were pretty badass. I remember eight hours a day training, five days a week.”

The Never Been Kissed actress joked that while Liu was “so dedicated,” she and Diaz, 50, “were so naughty sometimes” while shooting.

“What? She was so good. You weren’t,” Liu said with a laugh. “She was naughty.” Barrymore didn’t argue, adding, “It’s true, I’m just a naughty girl.”

Naughty or not, the cast of Charlie’s Angels have remained friends for more than 20 years. When Liu was honored with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in May 2019, her fellow castmates were there to support her.

“My dear Angels,” Liu said at the time. “It’s a 20-year reunion. Twenty years ago, we were an elite crime fighting team and now look at us!”

Three years later, the Ally McBeal alum exclusively told Us Weekly how often she sees her former costars.

“Cameron’s in L.A., so I haven’t seen her with the baby,” Liu revealed in July 2022, referring to Diaz’s daughter, Raddix, whom she welcomed via surrogate in December 2019 with her husband, Benji Madden. “But I have gone to Drew’s birthday parties with her kids before, which had been really fun at her house.”

The Shazam! Fury of the Gods star, who welcomed her son, Rockwell, via surrogate in summer 2015, noted that her little one enjoys Barrymore’s kids’ bashes.

“They’re a little bit older than [my son], but they can always appreciate each other,” she said of the Wedding Singer actress’ two daughters, Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, whom Barrymore shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman.