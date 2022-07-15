Staying connected. Though Lucy Liu stays in touch with her former Charlie’s Angels costars Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore, she hasn’t had a chance to meet all of their little ones.

“Cameron’s in L.A., so I haven’t seen her with the baby, but I have gone to Drew’s birthday parties with her kids before, which had been really fun at her house,” the Kill Bill actress, 53, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, July 14, while promoting the new American Express Blue Cash Everyday Card. “They’re a little bit older than [my son, Rockwell], but they can always appreciate each other.”

Liu noted that while she and her former angels don’t catch up “a whole lot,” they do “reach out to each other once in a while, for sure.”

The Watching the Detectives star welcomed her son in 2015 via surrogate. Diaz, 49, also had a daughter, Raddix, via surrogate, in December 2019 with her husband, Benji Madden, while Barrymore, 47, shares two daughters, Olive (born 2012) and Frankie (born 2014) with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

Liu shared that even though she hasn’t met Diaz’s daughter yet, the three women do “send pictures of the kids to each other” but “haven’t shared any major parenting tips yet.”

“I think they’re doing just fine — I have a feeling,” the New York native added.

Just this week, an insider revealed to Us that “Cameron and Benji have discussed having another child and have even been looking into surrogate options for a while now.” Liu, for her part, said that adopting or having a second child is “never off the list.”

“I love children and I would always love to help a child in need,” she explained. “Things have been fairly regulated right now in our home, so it feels like anything’s a possibility you know.”

As for making a return back to the Charlie’s Angels franchise, the Emmy nominee said she could actually do the stunts even better this time, considering her fitness routine.

“I have a better understanding of my body and what I could do,” the Elementary actress explained. “ I think at the time, I was just like, a giant puppy with giant paws just trying to figure it out. But I think now I have more control of my body and understanding that it’s connected to my mind and before I just thought, ‘OK, physically I have to do this,’ but I wasn’t connecting it to the mental strength — the emotional strength and the physical strength.”

In addition to her fitness, the Blue Cash Everyday Card helps Liu get into her weekly routine, offering rewards and 3 percent cash back on things like grocery, gas and online shopping, plus 1 percent cash back on everything else.

“The 3 percent cash back to me is gold,” the Lucky Never Slevin actress gushed. “I love the idea that they understand their members [and] their families, so being rewarded for that and feeling valued as a customer to me is number one.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

