Machine Gun Kelly Is Dared to Say ‘3 Mean Things’ About Taylor Swift

Machine Gun Kelly is not about to trash talk Taylor Swift.

Kelly, 34, whose real name is Colson Baker, had to choose between badmouthing Swift, also 34, or eating a chicken wing doused with a particularly spicy hot sauce during the Wednesday, April 24, episode of Hot Ones Versus.

“You offered to pay $1 million if Travis Kelce would come play for the Cleveland Browns. Burn that bridge by saying three mean things about Taylor Swift,” Trippie Redd, who appeared on the web series alongside Kelly, said during the episode. (Swift and Kelce, 34, have been dating since summer 2023.)

“Ladies and gentleman, you have got to be out of your motherf—king mind if you think I want any smoke with that fanbase,” Kelly responded. “Also, Taylor is a saint and very nice to me. And Travis is my bro.”

Trippie Redd (real name Michael White), 24, teased his fellow rapper for refusing to speak ill of Swift, saying, “Kiss her feet while you’re at it.” Kelly, however, stood his ground.

“Jesus Christ, I just — bro, she’s very nice,” he said. “She’s very, very nice.”

Kelly then proceeded to eat a chicken wing covered in Hot Ones’ infamous Last Dab hot sauce. He sang the chorus to Swift’s 2012 song “I Knew You Were Trouble” while taking a bite.

Kelly also cleared up the $1 million offer, which he made to Kelce while calling into his podcast “New Heights” in November 2023.

“I said I would give $1 million spending money on top of whatever the NFL [gives him],” he said. “I’m not the f—king NFL. Obviously they’ll have to pay him, like, $30 million or $40 million or whatever the f—k. I said I’ll give you a bonus of $1 million.”

Kelce, who currently plays as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, posed for a photo with Kelly while celebrating the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win at a Las Vegas afterparty in February. Swift and Megan Fox were also in the snap.

Fox, 37, later defended her appearance in the photo after some fans claimed she looked different.

“Oh my god guys look how different i … dont look at all,” she wrote alongside an Instagram photo of the four taken from a different angle. “Turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a ukrainian blowup doll. when in REALITY i look like one of those super expensive silicone real sex dolls you can only get in japan 💁🏻‍♀️.”

Fox and Kelly got engaged in January 2022 but have since hit a snag in their relationship. The actress has been spotted out and about without her engagement ring in recent months.

“Megan is reevaluating everything in her life. It was getting toxic between them and they were fighting a lot,” a source exclusively shares in the new issue of Us Weekly, adding that Fox “wants space” and “her freedom right now.”

The update comes one month after Us reported that Fox and Kelly were “living separately” while navigating a “low moment” in their relationship.

Fox was previously married to Brian Austin Green from 2010 to 2021. The exes share three children: Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 7.