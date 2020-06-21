Fast friends! Madison Prewett‘s friendship with Selena Gomez took fans by surprise, but the pair have much more in common than it may seem.

The Bachelor alum, 24, admitted that her commitment to her own faith brought her close to the former Disney star, 27, and quickly became the “foundation” of their friendship. The two were seen shopping for games with a handful of other friends in March, shortly after Prewett confirmed her split from Peter Weber after season 24 of the ABC dating series came to an end, and Gomez continued to support the former reality star in the wake of her breakup.

“[Faith] is something that is just a really big part of our friendship,” Prewett told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, June 15, while promoting the new FaithSocial app. “I’m very selective with who I allow to really, like, get really, really close to me. And with those that I really invite into that space, it’s really important to me that we’re pushing each other and encouraging each other in our faith, and just being there for each other on the good days, the bad days and encouraging and praying for each other along the way.”

Bachelor Nation watched Prewett hold her values close to her heart while she competed on the most recent season of The Bachelor. Toward the end of Weber’s journey to find love, the Auburn alum revealed that she was saving herself for marriage. After the finale aired, she admitted that she “probably should have shared” that fact “sooner.”

“Of course he’s going to argue that it might have made a difference, but I mean who knows because that wasn’t the situation we were in and that wasn’t what happened,” she said during an April episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s “Off the Vine” podcast. “I truly tried to let my heart lead me in all conversations.”

Gomez, for her part, has spoken openly about her own faith journey and is one of many celebrities who frequently worships with Hillsong Church. Shortly after releasing her emotional single, “Lose You to Love Me,” in October 2019, the Spring Breakers actress penned a thoughtful note about the impact of faith in her life.

“I’m literally just laying down and thanking Jesus,” she tweeted at the time. “He always surprises me and I re-fall in love with Him every single time. In my worst moments, like awful, most painful moments — I never stopped falling to my knees wanting and needing only His love.”

Not only is the common ground of faith a major factor in the strength of Prewett’s close friendships, but it’s also a big part of what she looks for in a romantic relationship.

“That’s going to be something that’s like, that’s a make or break,” she told Us. “I want to be with someone that is pushing me to be the best that I can be and challenging me to grow and to be the best version of myself.”

Since her time on the reality dating series came to an end earlier this year, the former college athlete has been taking time to refocus on her faith and teamed up with FaithSocial to bring a new social platform to members of the global Christian community.

“What I absolutely love about it is that it’s a place where it welcomes people with faith from all different backgrounds,” she explained. “It’s not exclusive to anyone and it’s a place where you can come together and connect and just build your faith and continue to just grow in your relationship with God and your relationship with others. … It doesn’t matter where you’re at on your faith journey. FaithSocial welcomes everybody, which I love.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe