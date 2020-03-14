Selena Gomez Continues to Support Madison Prewett After Peter Weber Split

By her side! Selena Gomez is helping Madison Prewett get through her split from Bachelor Peter Weber with some girl time.

The “Rare” singer, 27, joined Prewett, 23, and her friends Liz Golden and Connar Franklin for a girls’ night on Thursday, March 12.

“True or false, next time @madiprew comes in town, we’re wetting the driveway and vying for the heart of the next bachelorette,” Franklin captioned a black-and-white photo of the foursome via Instagram on Friday, March 13.

One day earlier, Gomez documented the adventures of their game night on her Instagram Story.

“We’re stocking up on games,” the “Lose You to Love Me” singer said in the clip. “Madi, what game do you want?”

The Alabama native replied, “Honestly, anything. Everything looks great.”

Prewett and Golden won one of the games and they wrote “winner” on a card as Prewett drew a rose.

“I gotta draw a good rose,” the reality star said.

Gomez has shown her support for Prewett in the past. In a recent Instagram Story, Gomez told her pal, “Madi, I love you.”

The game night came on the same day that Prewett and Weber, 28, announced that they had called it quits on their relationship after reuniting on The Bachelor live finale on Tuesday, March 10.

“So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of,” Prewett wrote via Instagram “I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in. I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace. As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did.”

She added, “You are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan.”

Earlier on Thursday, Prewett and the pilot were spotted having an “intense” lunch in Los Angeles.

“Madison had both hands on her temples for multiple minutes,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly. “She looked extremely uncomfortable. He was doing a lot of nodding and furrowing his eyebrows. She was doing most of the talking.”

The season 24 runner-up left the set in Australia while filming The Bachelor before the final rose ceremony, which ultimately led to Weber proposing to Hannah Ann Sluss. He and the 23-year-old model broke off their engagement after he revealed that he still had lingering feelings for Prewett.

Weber and Prewett decided to give their relationship a second chance on the After the Final Rose live episode, despite the disapproval of the California native’s mother, Barbara Weber.

“I know how we both feel about each other,” Weber said at the time. “I think taking one step at a time, one day at a time is the smartest way to go about this. I have a lot of healing to do, I know that she does too.”