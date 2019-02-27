No sympathy? Khloé Kardashian’s best friend Malika Haqq called out Jordyn Woods for allegedly trying to place blame for her dalliance with Tristan Thompson.

Haqq, 35, shared a quote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 26, which read, “The most important promise you can keep is a promise to yourself.”

In the comments section, a fan replied: “I admire how you own your mistakes and are always there for @khloekardashian She deserves all the happiness.”

Haqq took the opportunity to slam Woods, 21, amid reports that the model blacked out while cheating with Thompson, 27. “I’ve been wrong before and I’ll be wrong again but I damn sure wouldn’t make excuses (alcohol) in an interview to gain self pity and save face,” she wrote. “No one in my life would condone that coward like behavior.”

Multiple sources told Us Weekly on February 19 that the NBA player and Kylie Jenner’s best friend were “making out” at a party on Sunday, February 17. Kardashian, 34, broke up with Thompson after she confronted him about the infidelity and he admitted to it, according to an insider.

Haqq previously commented on an Instagram meme based on Woods. “Stormi in Calabasas waiting for Jordyn to pack her s—t and get out Kylie house like …” the post read. The Celebrity Big Brother alum responded, “These hoes ain’t loyal,” before deleting the reply.

Woods seems poised to tell her side of the story as she shared a clip of herself at Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk set via Instagram on Tuesday, February 26.

Thompson got caught cheating on Kardashian with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter, True, now 10 months. A source told Us earlier this week that the Good American founder is “so disappointed and feels so betrayed.”

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian “is adamant about cutting [Woods] out,” another insider revealed. “The whole family wants nothing to do with Jordyn.”

