Two can play at the cryptic caption game. Maralee Nichols seemingly weighed in on Tristan Thompson‘s efforts to get “wiser” amid his many scandals.

The fitness model, 32, recently shared a workout selfie via Instagram, showing off her postpartum figure in a matching athleisure set. “Less time on captions, more time on actions 🏋🏻‍♀️ never skip leg day,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Fans were quick to sound off in the comments, with some followers wondering whether Nichols’ message was in reference to Thompson’s frequent cryptic posts, one of which he shared hours earlier.

“I never switched sides, I switched lanes. I got wiser and realize we aren’t all built the same 🗣🗣👀,” the NBA player wrote via Instagram on Thursday, August 11, uploading a photo of himself leaning against a stone wall. “#DontTryMe.”

Us Weekly broke the news in December 2021 that Nichols gave birth to son Theo after previously slamming Thompson with a paternity lawsuit. She claimed to have gotten pregnant after hooking up with the athlete in March 2021, when he was still dating off-on girlfriend Khloé Kardashian. After taking a DNA test, Thompson confirmed he is Theo’s father.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” the Canada native wrote via his Instagram Story in January. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Nichols alleged the following month that Thompson “has done nothing to support their son” since his arrival. “He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance,” her rep claimed in a statement to Us.

A source later claimed Thompson has “no immediate plans” to meet the infant, now 8 months. “Tristan is very absent from Theo’s life. He hasn’t met Theo nor has he initiated any meetings,” the insider told Us in June. “[He] hasn’t been in communication with Maralee and hasn’t sent her any money for child support to date.”

Along with Theo, the former Boston Celtics player shares son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig and daughter True, 4, with Kardashian, 38. Us confirmed in July that the reality star was expecting her second child with Thompson via surrogate. Their baby boy was conceived in November 2021.

“[Tristan] went through finding a surrogate and all that while he was cheating on [Khloé] and that’s unforgivable to her,” a source exclusively revealed last month. “There’s no place in her mind that wants to take Tristan back, she is really done with him romantically this time.”

Us confirmed the little one’s arrival earlier this month. “Both baby and mother are very happy and healthy,” an insider noted. “Khloé is so thrilled to expand her family.”

