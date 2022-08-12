Learning lessons. Tristan Thompson shared a cryptic message about perception just one week after Us Weekly confirmed he and ex Khloé Kardashian had welcomed a son.

“I never switched sides, I switched lanes. I got wiser and realize we aren’t all built the same 🗣🗣👀,” Thompson, 31, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, August 11, alongside a photo of himself leaning against a stone wall.” The NBA player ended the caption by adding, “#DontTryMe.”

Us confirmed on Friday that Kardashian, 38, and the athlete had welcomed their second child together via surrogate. “Both baby and mother are very happy and healthy,” a source told Us exclusively. “Khloé is so thrilled to expand her family.”

The pair, who already share 4-year-old daughter True, first announced they were preparing to welcome baby No. 2 in July.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for the Good American founder said in a statement at the time. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

The former couple planted the embryo back in November 2021, just prior to Kardashian finding out that Thompson had cheated with Maralee Nichols, who was suing him for child support while she was pregnant. The reality star, for her part, had no knowledge of the former Cleveland Cavalier’s transgressions until Kim Kardashian discovered the lawsuit a month later.

Nichols, 31, gave birth to son Theo in December 2021 and Thompson’s paternity was confirmed via DNA test one month later.

“Khloé is doing her level best to stay positive, but this is a bittersweet time for her, no doubt about that,” a source exclusively told Us last month. “She and Tristan went into this journey at a time when they were still very much a couple and planning on a long-term future.”

While the two have since welcomed their second child, the former couple’s relationship seemingly remains all business.

“Khloé and Tristan are not back together. They have not spoken since December outside of coparenting matters,” an insider revealed to Us in July.

Hulu’s first season of The Kardashians gave a look into how the reality star dealt with the drama involving her ex, with the Strong Looks Better Naked author saying she feels “embarrassed” by Thompson’s past transgressions.

“I am replaying every event, every grand gesture, every trip [and] every date. All of that was a lie,” she explained during a June episode. “How were you able to not say something? I feel just not really in my own body. … Everything is an act of betrayal. Everything is a lie. Everything is manipulation [and] it is deceit. Did Tristan have every opportunity to tell me? Yes. Was Tristan going to tell me if there wasn’t a baby involved? Absolutely not. And that shows a lot about his character. The entire thing is despicable.”

In addition to True, Theo and his latest son, the Canada native also shares son Prince with former partner Jordan Craig.

