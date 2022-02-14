Not holding back. Marc Anthony revealed how he really feels about the possibility of his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez reuniting with her former fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

The Latin Grammy Award winner, 53, commented on an Instagram post on Sunday, February 13, which hinted that Rodriguez, 46, was reminiscing about his broken engagement, even though Lopez, 52, has moved on.

In response to the post, Anthony shared a series of laughing emojis.

Neither Lopez nor Rodriguez, who called off their two-year engagement in April 2021, have commented on the post. Both attended Super Bowl LVI, though they did not appear to interact, with the former Yankee sharing a selfie from his seat in SoFi Stadium. The “On the Floor” singer, meanwhile, was spotted dancing with boyfriend Ben Affleck during NBC’s broadcast of the game.

Following her split from Rodriguez, Lopez reconnected with the Argo director, 49. Us Weekly confirmed the duo’s romance in May 2021 before they went Instagram official that July.

“I don’t think anybody was more surprised than us,” the Marry Me star gushed earlier this month while reflecting on their rekindled relationship on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “You never could imagine something like that could happen. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003. The Hustlers actress and Anthony tied the knot in June 2004, just months after she and Affleck broke off their engagement. The musicians welcomed twins Max and Emme, 13, in 2008.

Though they announced their split in July 2011, Lopez and Anthony have remained friendly over the years. “Marc and I are good how we are right now,” the “Waiting for Tonight” singer explained during a 2017 appearance on The View. “There’s a reason we’re not together, but we’re great friends and we’re parents together. We’re even working on a Spanish album together. That has been even better for us.”

She continued at the time: “We met working, and that’s where we’re really magical, when we’re on stage together, and so we leave it there. That’s it.”

Anthony, for his part, moved on with Venezuelan model Shannon De Lima, whom he married in 2014. The pair called it quits two years later and finalized their divorce in February 2017. Along with Emme and Max, the In the Heights actor is also the father of Arianna, 28, and Chase, 25, whom he shares with Debbie Rosado, and shares sons Cristian, 21, and Ryan, 18, with ex-wife Dayanara Torres.

