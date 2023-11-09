Megan Fox is taking accountability for her role in her tumultuous past relationships.

In a clip from her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, set to air on Friday, November 10, the actress, 37, opened up to host Drew Barrymore about her romantic history as well as her current relationship with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly.

When Barrymore, 48, asked Fox about how she handles fans speculating that the 33-year-old rapper’s lyrics are about her, the star said she’s learned to “let it go.”

“I’ve read some of his song lyrics and I’m like, OK, are we really gonna put that?’” Fox said. “It is what it is, though, because as long as it’s the truth, then it’s the truth. I have to be accountable for my actions and my role inside a relationship and if someone wants to put that into art, they should.”

Related: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly started off their relationship by being coworkers, but it quickly evolved into something more. Fox and Kelly (real name Colson Baker) met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. At the time, Fox was married to Brian Austin Green. Two months later, the costars were […]

Fox also said that in her relationship with Kelly (real name Colson Baker), the support goes both ways, even in regards to her debut poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, which doesn’t always paint him in the best light.

“I think it helps that he’s an artist himself and recognizes that he has this outlet where he gets to experience his catharsis through songwriting — where he gets to express his pain in that way,” Fox explained.

“As an actor, you don’t really have that, because I’m reading someone else’s dialogue. So I don’t really get to go to work and put my experiences and my pain into my art,” she continued. “So he recognized that I needed an outlet for that, and when you love someone, you’re not gonna deny them their right to experience a relief from their suffering.”

The actress added, “Anyone who dated me in my early 20s should probably write their own poetry book, because I was not a peach.”

Related: Celebs Who Got Tribute Tattoos for Love In the name of love! Take a look in photos at tattoos Johnny Depp, Eva Longoria, Angelina Jolie, Nick Cannon and other celebrities got inked on their bodies for their significant others

In Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, which was released on Tuesday, November 7, Fox refers to Kelly as her “true love, twin flame,” a term she has previously used when referring to the musician, but elsewhere in the book, also calls him a “32-year-old narcissist” and a “complacent rock star.”

In one poem titled “A beautiful boy is a deadly drug,” Fox seemingly compares her relationship with Kelly to “an addiction that no amount of prayers will ever cure,” adding, “You are killing me but my heart won’t give you up.”

Fox also revealed that she suffered a miscarriage at some point in the couple’s relationship. She recalled seeing an ultrasound of her baby girl at 10 weeks and one day into her pregnancy, writing, “Maybe if you hadn’t … maybe if I had.”

Fox and Kelly have been engaged since 2022 and sparked breakup rumors earlier this year. In February, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair “had a big fight” while attending a Super Bowl party in Arizona. Fox proceeded to remove all photos of Kelly from her Instagram page.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s Ups and Downs Over the Years In the wake of Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's separation news, take a look back at their 11-year relationship

Last month, a source told Us that the couple’s wedding plans are “stalled” as they shift their focus to “feeling solid” in their relationship.

Fox shares her kids — Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7 — with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while Kelly shares daughter Casie, 14, with ex Emma Cannon.