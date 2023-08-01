Meghan King is keeping her romantic options open amid her romance with her lawyer, Andrew Felix.

“Meghan is still seeing Andrew, but she’s keeping things very open and free. She’s not interested in settling down at the moment and wants to focus on herself, her work and family,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Although King, 38, is pursuing a connection with Felix, fans recently spotted her getting cozy with Bachelorette alum Johnny DePhillipo while appearing as guests at Zack Peter’s “No Filter” podcast live taping at City Winery in New York City on Wednesday, July 26. “They had great chemistry and were holding hands on stage,” the insider tells Us of the pair’s “flirty” onstage banter. (Us has reached out to DePhillipo for comment.)

King may be living her best single life, but the Real Housewives of Orange County alum’s main priority is still her children: daughter Aspen, 6, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 5, whom she shares with ex-husband Jim Edmonds.

“Meghan is focused on her kids first and foremost and although she’s open to putting herself out there, she isn’t committed to anybody at the moment,” the source explains.

King and Felix’s causal relationship “started professionally” and then deepened into a personal connection, a second source told Us in June. “Andrew has been more than her attorney; he’s her friend and a support system,” the insider shared. However, the source emphasized that the romance “is very new, so no one wants to rush into anything too quickly.”

King was previously married to Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011, to Edmonds, 53, from 2014 to 2021 and to President Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Biden Owens from 2021 to 2022. The former Bravolebrity and Edmonds have had their ups and downs throughout their coparenting journey. In April, Edmonds slammed King for wearing a shirt that read “F—k This, F—k That, F—k You” to pick up their children from school.

“Jim obviously feels it is completely inappropriate to wear that sweatshirt around children, especially at their child’s school,” a rep for the former MLB player said in a statement to Us at the time. “You would think common sense would kick in at some point.”

King clapped back with a statement of her own, telling Us, “None of our kids can read, but I doubt Jim knows that.” She later admitted that the wardrobe decision was a “big mistake” during a May appearance on Sirius XM’s “Jeff Lewis Live.”

King then explained what led to the incident, saying: “My kids go to three different schools, so I go through carpool for two of them. The kids jump in the car, right? It doesn’t matter what you’re wearing. And then for the third kid, I always forget I have to walk up there, and so, I walk up there and I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh. Oh, my gosh. I’m wearing this sweatshirt. This is not good.’”