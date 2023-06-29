While Meghan King is taking her latest romantic connection one step at a time, Us Weekly can confirm that she’s formed a close bond with her lawyer, Andrew Felix.

“Meghan and Andrew’s relationship started professionally but they are open to it being something more,” a source exclusively tells Us on Thursday, June 29. “Andrew has been more than her attorney; he’s her friend and a support system.”

The insider shared that the two “definitely have chemistry” and that “Meghan’s friends really like him.” However, the source noted that their connection “is very new, so no one wants to rush into anything too quickly.”

In 2022, King was linked to Bachelor Nation’s Mike Johnson, podcaster Trevor Calhoun and an unidentified longtime friend, whom she referred to as “Kenny.”

“It couldn’t have been better. It was such a connection. It was everything I imagined in my brain,” she said on her “Intimate Knowledge” podcast in October 2022, referring to her and “Kenny” as “long-lost lovers.”

She recalled spending the night with “Kenny” in Denver, Colorado, after which she was left “mindblown” and panicked after they had “the most incredible sex.”

“Right before I got on my plane to come back [home] I called him. I said, ‘I don’t understand. Why is the sex so good? Is it lust? Is this a lustful thing? Because I am not in the for lust, I’m in this for the real deal,’” King explained.

Less than three months later, King revealed on the January 9 episode of her podcast that she and “Kenny” parted ways in December 2022. King’s latest romantic endeavors came after her split from ex-husband Cuffe Owens in December 2021. The pair only dated for three weeks before tying the knot in October 2021.

“I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating,” King wrote of her breakup with President Joe Biden’s nephew via her Instagram Story at the time. “This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams.”

The brief union marked King’s third wedding as she was previously married to Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011 and Jim Edmonds — with whom she shares daughter Aspen, 6, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 5 — from 2014 to 2019.

Though her and Edmonds’ divorce was finalized in May 2021, the former couple’s relationship has remained rocky over the years. Earlier this year, King slammed her ex after he filed for spit custody of their children. Edmonds, 53, claimed in court documents that the pair’s current physical custody arrangement is “impractical and unworkable.’

“I’ve been the primary parent and single mother of my children for 6 years,” she said in a statement to Us on March 28. “He and his team’s wild claims are untrue, and anyone who is close with me or my children can attest to that — my children have always been and will remain my top priority.”

One month later, Edmonds criticized his ex-wife for sporting an explicit sweatshirt — which read “F—k This, F—k That, F—k You” — while picking their kids up from school. “Jim obviously feels it is completely inappropriate to wear that sweatshirt around children, especially at their child’s school,” a rep for the former MLB player told Us on April 27. “You would think common sense would kick in at some point.”

King responded via a statement of her own, telling Us at the time, “None of our kids can read, but I doubt Kim knows that.” She later called wearing the garment a “big mistake” during a May 18 appearance on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live.”