Not her finest hour. Meghan King has regrets about recently wearing an explicit sweatshirt to pick up her kids from school.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 38, was asked about about her controversial fashion choice — a top that read, “F—k This, F—k that, F—k you” — during a Thursday, May 18, appearance on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live.”

Before admitting that the decision was “a fail” and “a big mistake,” King shed light on the reasoning behind it.

“I think it was cold and so I grabbed a sweatshirt from the closet and my kids go to three different schools, so I go through carpool for two of them,” explained the Bravolebrity, who shares daughter Aspen, 6, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 4, with ex-husband Jim Edmonds.

She continued: “The kids jump in the car, right? It doesn’t matter what you’re wearing. And then for the third kid, I always forget I have to walk up there, and so, I walk up there and I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh. Oh, my gosh. I’m wearing this sweatshirt. This is not good.’”

King added that she quickly put on Hart’s backpack to “hide the back of the sweatshirt,” but she still found the moment funny enough to post about online. “I thought it was kind of a relatable mom fail, you know?” she said. “I wasn’t embarrassed enough to pretend like it didn’t happen.”

Edmonds, 52, for his part, quickly condemned his ex-wife’s actions last month after she shared the experience via her Instagram Story.

“Jim obviously feels it is completely inappropriate to wear that sweatshirt around children, especially at their child’s school,” a rep for the former baseball player said in an exclusive statement to Us Weekly in April. “You would think common sense would kick in at some point.”

King clapped back with a statement of her own, telling Us, “None of our kids can read, but I doubt Jim knows that.”

The exes — who tied the knot in 2014 — have had their share of differences since they split in October 2019. Months before calling it quits, the “Intimate Knowledge” podcaster claimed that she no longer trusted the retired athlete amid speculation that he was unfaithful. “Physical or not, he still had an affair and he admits this to me,” King wrote in a June 2019 blog post.

The pair’s problems have continued since they finalized their divorce in May 2021.

“I don’t know what coparenting is,” King exclusively told Us in February 2022. “In order to coparent, you have to communicate, right? Yeah, so that would be a good start. … Jim hates me. It’s horrible.”

Edmonds further strained their dynamic in March when he filed a request to modify their custody arrangement. In a statement shared with Us at the time, he called the Missouri native “unstable, unfit, unwilling to coparent and unable to provide an environment for the children that is emotionally and physically stable.”

King defended herself in a subsequent statement of her own.

“I’ve been the primary parent and single mother of my children for 6 years,” she told Us. “He and his team’s wild claims are untrue, and anyone who is close with me or my children can attest to that — my children have always been and will remain my top priority.”

The reality TV star was previously married to Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011 and was briefly married to Cuffe Owens in late 2021. Edmonds, for his part, shares daughters Hayley and Lauren with his first wife, Lee Ann Horton, who died of cancer in 2015, and son Sutton and daughter Allison with ex-wife Allison Raski. He exchanged vows with model Kortnie O’Connor in September 2022.