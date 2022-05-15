Living her best masterdating life! While on one of her solo date activities, Meghan King embraced her full self.

“Yeah, I did that,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, captioned an Instagram Story snap on Saturday, May 14. In the photo, King was all smiles as she stripped down to her birthday suit — wearing just a pair of sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat — during a camping trip after wading in a body of water. Strategically placed heart emojis covered her private parts.

In a second snap, King shared a topless selfie during her Saturday swim session.

“Took myself off the grid and into the desert to camp for the first time — ever,” the lifestyle blogger captioned an Instagram snap on Saturday while meditating fully clothed. “So if I don’t come back come find me in Joshua Tree! #masterdating.”

King has been a proud advocate of dating herself amid her divorce from estranged husband Cuffe Owens.

“I love skiing and I wanted to go. But I have my kids so often and none of my friends could meet me here. So what did I do? I took advantage of my kid-free days and booked a trip to Park City, [Utah],” King captioned a January Instagram snap from her ski trip. “Today I skied by myself all day.”

She continued: “It was a little bit empowering eating alone with my glass of champagne, it was a little bit difficult booking my tickets and carrying all my stuff without help and figuring out logistics, and it was a lot a bit the most satisfying masterdate of my life. … So here’s to me. Here’s to FREAKING ME. I’m doing it! IM DOING IT!”

The Missouri native — who shares daughter Aspen, 5, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, both 3, with ex-husband Jim Edmonds — announced her split from Owens, 43, late last year after two months of marriage.

“I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating,” she wrote via Instagram in December 2021. “This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams.”

Since her split, the “Intimate Knowledge” podcast host has been focused on herself and raising her three little ones.

“I’m doing great. I’ve been through a lot recently, but it all just feels like a quick memory,” King exclusively told Us Weekly in March, noting that she would not get married again. “I’m in a really happy place. I think I’ve been through enough trauma that once I do experience something bad, I have a pattern of not dwelling on it.”

