Still not on good terms? Meghan McCain voiced her displeasure with The View host Joy Behar after seeing her former coworker throwing shade her way.

“Imagine spending your Valentines Day trolling your ex colleagues tweet about her husband,” McCain, 37, who is married to Ben Domenech, tweeted on Monday, February 14, alongside a screenshot of Behar’s since-deleted comment.

Earlier that day, the Arizona native shared a sweet tribute to her husband, 40, writing, “Happy Valentines Day Ben ⁦@bdomenech⁩ – I love you and am grateful every day for the life we have together.”

Behar, 79, later replied “apparently” after a social media user questioned McCain if “every thought and sentiment” needed to be posted on social media.

The Dirty Sexy Politics author also noted how uncomfortable she felt with her former cohost discussing her, tweeting, “It’s pathetic and it creeps me out.”

The twosome had several significant arguments on-air after McCain joined the daytime talk show in 2017 for season 21. After returning to The View following a three-month maternity leave in her final year on the show, the columnist made headlines when she got into a back and forth with the New York native.

“You missed me so much, Joy. You missed me so much when I was on maternity leave. You missed fighting with me, McCain jokingly told Behar during a segment in January 2021 when the veteran cohost called her out for interrupting.

“I did not. I did not miss you. Zero,” the former Joy Behar Show host clapped back, which McCain later referred to as a “nasty” and “rude” response.

At the time, McCain admitted that it was “a rough reentry back” to The View.

“I had a really hard birth. I had a really hard time getting back to work,” the television personality, who welcomed daughter Liberty in September 2020, explained during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen shortly after her spat with Behar raised eyebrows. “Even if some people didn’t miss me, I missed the show, we’re a family. All these women were at my dad’s funeral. We’ve been through a lot of s–t together, and I missed being on the show.”

She added: “I hope that we can all be examples, myself included, of where the country should go forward. Because whether we like it or not, I’m not going anywhere on the show, Joy’s not going anywhere on the show — we all have to live and coexist with each other, just like Americans right now, which is a little deep for an answer, but we’re all gonna try to coexist and I really wanna have us all move forward.”

In July 2021, McCain announced that she was leaving the ABC show because her previous move to Washington, D.C. changed her plans for the future. McCain later revealed that that she struggled to feel included while working on The View.

“When you come in as a host, you are a rotating peg on a carousel, and you’ll be in and out. It doesn’t breed an environment where you’re close. It feels siloed. There was no collaboration,” she detailed during an interview with Variety in October 2021, two months after her last episode aired. “At a certain point, I made the decision it was more important to be honest than to be liked.”

